Most Iowa GOP Voters Likely to Caucus Believe 2020 Election Was Stolen

(Bloomberg) -- More than half of voters likely to attend Iowa’s Republican caucuses believe former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he won the 2020 election, according to a new poll.

The survey by NBC News and the Des Moines Register found that 51% of respondents believe Trump, 41% do not and 8% say they are not sure.

The numbers were even higher among some of Trump’s strongest groups of supporters. Two-thirds of respondents making less than $70,000 a year believe Trump’s false claims, as did 62% of evangelicals and 59% of those without college degrees.

Trump also held the lead in the poll, with 42% saying he was their first choice, 19% picking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 9% choosing South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

The poll of 406 voters likely to attend Republican caucuses was conducted Aug. 13-17, just as Trump and 18 allies were indicted by an Atlanta prosecutor over efforts to overturn his loss in Georgia. The margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.9 percentage points.

Read more: Trump to Surrender Aug. 24 for Booking in Georgia Election Case

