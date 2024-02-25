Most of Iowa will be under a red flag warning on Monday. Here's what you need to know:

Iowa's rising temperatures are breaking records.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to almost reach Iowa's record highs for the day. Strong winds and dry conditions contribute to a red flag warning across most of Iowa for most of the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is an alert for extreme fire danger due to weather patterns. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of Iowa and surrounding states due to high temperatures, dry conditions and winds blowing from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday will nearly break the record high temperature for Feb. 26, reaching up to 75 degrees. The record high is 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website.

Additionally, wind gusts will likely be 30-plus miles per hour and humidity statewide will likely not reach over 25%.

The National Weather Service advises against burning as fire could easily spread out of control. The agency also advises that everyone avoid open flames outdoors and no one should use heavy machinery that may spark and cause a fire.

If you see a fire start spreading rapidly and out of control, call 911 immediately.

Here is the National Weather Services' forecast

Monday: Sunny with a high of 75 with gusts reaching up to 30-plus miles an hour.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 68 and breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 32. There is a 40% chance of snow before 7 a.m.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50 and breezy.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 60 and breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 68 and breezy.

