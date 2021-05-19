Few Japanese medical workers fully vaccinated as Olympics near

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo
Rocky Swift
·2 min read

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO (Reuters) -Less than 30% of medics in Japan's major cities have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with just 65 days to go before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday, as calls grow for the Games to be cancelled.

Cabinet figures released this week showed that three months into Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push, less than 40% of its medical workers were fully inoculated.

The problem is especially pronounced in Tokyo, which is due to host the Games starting on July 23, and other large population centres, where the rate of fully vaccinated medical workers was less than 30%, the Nikkei reported.

Much of the supply of vaccine was concentrated in large hospitals, and there had been problems in the reservation systems for medical staff, the newspaper said.

The slow rollout for doctors and nurses has been among complaints cited by medical groups that have come out against holding the Games as Japan battles to contain a surge in infections.

Much of Japan, including the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka, are under states of emergency until the end of the month to try to counter a fourth wave of infections. The southern prefecture of Okinawa said on Wednesday it would request its own emergency declaration as new infections reached record highs.

The government is aiming to inoculate most of its 36 million people over the age of 65 by the end of July. To reach that target, the government hopes to deliver about 1 million shots a day, about three times faster than the current pace.

So far, just 3.7% of Japan's population of 126 million have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, the lowest rate among wealthy countries. Initially, the holdup was scant supplies of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, the only one approved by regulators so far.

But inbound shipments of the Pfizer shot have increased dramatically in May, and the government is expected to approve Moderna Inc's candidate this week for use in mass vaccination centres. The shot developed by AstraZeneca PLC is also being considered by domestic regulators.

As supply bottlenecks eased, problems with vaccine reservation systems and manpower shortages have cropped up. The government said on Wednesday it is looking into allowing pharmacists to give the injections, after it made a similar ruling on dentists last month.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese doctors call for the Olympics to be canceled due to COVID-19 surge

    A group of Japanese doctors is backing demands to cancel the Olympics. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to be called off due to the country's COVID-19 surge, The Washington Post and Reuters report. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the group said. These doctors are hardly alone in this request. A recent poll showed that a majority of people in Japan are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics in July, with only 14 percent wanting them to go forward this summer, and protesters in Tokyo have been demonstrating against plans for the games. COVID-19 cases have been up in Japan, and just about 3.5 percent of its population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters. The Tokyo doctors warn in their letter that "the medical institutions dealing with COVID-19 have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" and that if holding the Olympics contributes to more deaths, "Japan will bear the maximum responsibility," per Reuters. This was at least the second doctor's group to call for the Olympics to be canceled, the Post notes. Suga, though, has said the Olympics, which won't have any foreign spectators, will be able to be carried out in a "safe and secure" fashion, and the International Olympic Committee says it's "moving fully ahead." After being delayed a year due to COVID-19, the games are scheduled to begin on July 23. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyMcConnell expresses 'surprising' openness to Jan. 6 commission7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ouster

  • Johnson & Johnson recalls Acuvue contact lenses sold by Walmart, Sam’s Club and others

    One lot of Acuvue Vita Brand Diagnostic lenses has been recalled by Johnson & Johnson because of a packaging problem that can lead to the lenses losing sterility.

  • Another legal challenge filed against new restrictions on voting by mail in Florida

    Alleging discrimination against Black and Latino voters, a coalition of groups has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Florida election law that includes additional restrictions on voting by mail.

  • 'It doesn't help reassure people': Ontario's decision to pause first dose of AstraZeneca adds more confusion to a confusing situation

    Now that Ontario is hitting the pause button on the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second province to do so, many who’ve received the shot are left in the dark as to what to do next.

  • Anne Heche, Skeet Ulrich & More Join Alec Baldwin Natural-Disaster Movie ‘Supercell’

    EXCLUSIVE: Anne Heche and Skeet Ulrich have joined Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin in the natural disaster adventure film Supercell. The film, which is already in production in Georgia and Montana, is directed by Herbert James Winterstern (NBC’s Siberia) from a script by Winterstern & Anna Elizabeth James (Deadly Illusions). Also joining the cast are Daniel […]

  • Biden's border closure cracks under pressure from lawsuits, advocates and the easing pandemic

    Even as Biden administration officials call Title 42 a 'source of pain,' they're defending the Trump-era pandemic policy.

  • Marilyn Manson’s Former Assistant Sues Singer for Sexual Assault and Battery

    Singer allegedly would hand her to his friends and give them permission to grope her

  • Google is making it easier to bring Android apps to your car

    Google announced Tuesday at its annual developer conference that it's extending its Android for Cars App Library, which is available as part of Jetpack, to support the Android Automotive operating system. This is good news for developers who can now create an app that is compatible with two different, but sometimes overlapping platforms: Android OS and Android Auto. Google said Tuesday it is already working with Early Access Partners, including Parkwhiz, Plugshare, Sygic, ChargePoint, Flitsmeister, SpotHero and others to bring apps in these categories to cars powered by Android Automotive OS.

  • Heroic Dog Who Lost Her Snout Saving Two Girls Years Ago Passes Away in the Philippines

    A canine from the Philippines, who lost her snout saving two girls from being run over by a motorcycle in 2011, passed away around 7 p.m. on Monday. A heroine's sacrifice: Kabang, a local mixed-breed dog, earned global recognition after sacrificing her own safety to save the daughter of her owner Rudy Bunggal and the girl's cousin in December 2011, Inquirer reported. The dog reportedly leapt into the path of a speeding motorcycle headed towards the young girls.

  • HBO Max Orders Sweet Life Reality Show from Issa Rae About Young, Black Life in South L.A.

    Sweet Life: Los Angeles will premiere on HBO Max this summer

  • Why This Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Won't Help You Beat the Market

    The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is often touted as one of the best money-making investments you can make, especially for investors who lack the time for, or interest in, picking their own stocks. It's an index fund, meant to mimic the performance of an index -- in this case, the S&P 500. Index funds are composed of the same stocks as the index they track.

  • Artificial Insemination Brings 97 Baby Sharks to Life

    Scientists have completed a multi-year effort to artificially inseminate sharks, and, in total, they produced 97 baby sharks. The post Artificial Insemination Brings 97 Baby Sharks to Life appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pogba, Diallo display Palestine flag after Man Utd match

    Paul Pogba and Manchester United team-mate Amad Diallo held up a Palestine flag on the Old Trafford pitch after Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Fulham.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • Israel-Gaza violence again shows Middle East conflict not just a ‘real-estate dispute’

    President Joe Biden needs a Middle East peace plan, but this cycle of violence won't end without equality for Palestinians and Jews.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.