Most of Kid Rock’s band has COVID, weekend shows canceled

Singer Kid Rock says he canceled his weekend shows in Fort Worth, Texas, venue Billy Bob’s because his bandmates have COVID.

“I am pissed,” he wrote on his website Friday. “Over half the band has f—g covid (not me), and before u s— for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

The “Only God Knows Why” singer said he was hoping to try and entertain fans anyway, but couldn’t make it work.

“I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have to,” he added. “For this, I am sorry.”

Rock and his band performed at the Sturgis Bike Rally in South Dakota on Aug. 8, which was labeled a “superspreader” event due to its huge crowds and cavalier nature.

Several fans tweeted at the 50-year-old Michigan native, born Robert James Ritchie, lamenting the fact that the last-minute cancellation put a wrinkle in their travel plans. Others wished the band a speedy recovery. Their next show is a biker event booked for Sept. 18 in Ocean City, Maryland.

