Before you decide to file for divorce, it’s important to find out exactly how much a divorce costs so you can budget accordingly. The average divorce filing fee in the U.S. is $215, and the average divorce attorney’s fees are $10,180. However, the cost of divorce varies greatly from state to state, and some are much more expensive than others.
To determine the most and least expensive states for divorce, GOBankingRates compared the average divorce filing and attorney fees across the country. Starting with the most expensive states, see how much it costs to get a divorce in your state.
51. California
Average divorce filing fee: $435
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $13,800
California has the highest average divorce filing fee and the second-highest average divorce attorney’s fees in the U.S., making it the most expensive state overall to get a divorce. In fact, here are some of the most expensive divorces that rocked Hollywood.
50. Connecticut
Average divorce filing fee: $360
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $12,200
Connecticut has the fourth-highest average divorce filing fee as well as the eighth-highest average divorce attorney’s fees when compared to other states.
With other high expenses, Connecticut is also one of the worst states for the middle class, according to separate GOBankingRates study.
49. Florida
Average divorce filing fee: $380
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,700
The average cost to file for divorce in Florida is the third-highest of any state, making it one of the most expensive states for divorce.
48. Texas
Average divorce filing fee: $300
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $12,400
Texas is one of the most expensive states to obtain a divorce due to its high average divorce attorney’s fees. The fees are the sixth-highest in the nation.
47. New Jersey
Average divorce filing fee: $300
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $12,300
New Jersey’s average divorce filing fee and divorce attorney’s fees are both among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S. Inside Gov ranked N.J. the second-worst state for divorce because of its high fees and long processing times — the minimum total processing time for a divorce in the state is 360 days.
46. New York
Average divorce filing fee: $210
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $13,500
New York’s divorce filing fees are just below the national average. But, its average divorce attorney’s fees rank third-highest of all the states, which keeps New York among the 10 most expensive states for divorce.
45. Minnesota
Average divorce filing fee: $405
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,000
You’ll have to pay a hefty fee to file for divorce in Minnesota. The state has the second-highest average filing fee in the U.S.
44. Washington
Average divorce filing fee: $314
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,600
Washington has the eighth-highest average divorce filing fees in the U.S., making it one of the most expensive states for divorce.
43. Utah
Average divorce filing fee: $320
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,400
Utah’s average divorce filing fee is the seventh-highest of all the states. For divorce attorney’s fees, Utah is No. 20, but overall it’s still a very expensive state for divorce.
42. Washington, D.C.
Average divorce filing fee: $120
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $14,800
Hiring a divorce attorney can be a large financial burden in Washington, D.C., where the average divorce attorney’s fees are the highest in the U.S.
41. Illinois
Average divorce filing fee: $289
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,900
Both the divorce filing fee and divorce attorney’s fees in Illinois are above the national average, placing it in the 10 most expensive states for divorce.
40. Oregon
Average divorce filing fee: $325
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,000
Save money on divorce — even in expensive states like Oregon — by taking advantage of some of the secrets only divorce attorneys know, such as writing off alimony payments on your taxes.
39. Louisiana
Average divorce filing fee: $325
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,000
If you want to save on Louisiana’s divorce attorney fees, consider using a mediator instead. A mediator facilitates an agreement, rather than working on behalf of either party.
38. Massachusetts
Average divorce filing fee: $200
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $12,600
In Massachusetts, the filing fee is below the national average, but the attorney’s fees are high. When getting a divorce, keep in mind that everything is fair game. Even if an asset is in your name, your spouse can claim it.
37. Pennsylvania
Average divorce filing fee: $250
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $11,300
Before filing for divorce in Pennsylvania or any other U.S. state, you might want to make any big purchases you’ve been planning to make. In many states, you might be prohibited from making large purchases once you have filed.
36. Colorado
Average divorce filing fee: $230
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $11,400
In Colorado and other states, be sure to keep track of your spouse’s spending when filing for divorce. Keep tabs on whether your spouse has been opening new lines of credit because any added debt might have an impact on you.
35. Delaware
Average divorce filing fee: $155
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $12,800
Delaware has a lower-than-average divorce filing fee but higher-than-average attorney’s fees. When filing for divorce in Delaware and elsewhere, make sure you’ve gathered key financial evidence such as photos of assets, copies of account statements and any important numbers before walking out the door.
34. Georgia
Average divorce filing fee: $200
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $11,600
If you have joint property in Georgia or any other state, get it appraised before filing for divorce. You can’t get your fair share of assets if you don’t know how much everything is worth.
33. Arizona
Average divorce filing fee: $256
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,300
You might be tempted to hide assets before filing for divorce in Arizona or other states, but this is an illegal practice. If you are caught, it could ruin your credibility during the divorce proceedings. And, you could be penalized according to local laws.
32. Nevada
Average divorce filing fee: $225
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,800
If your spouse is currently supporting you financially, consider getting job training or further your education before filing for divorce. This can help you get your own career so you’re not dependent on spousal support. In any case, getting a divorce in Nevada is pricey compared to most other states.
31. Tennessee
Average divorce filing fee: $264
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,900
Be sure to familiarize yourself with your finances before filing for divorce in Tennessee or any other state — especially if your spouse usually handled bills and financial decisions.
Not knowing your financial standing can cause a power imbalance during negotiations.
30. Ohio
Average divorce filing fee: $263
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,900
Make sure you know what your biggest asset is when filing for divorce in Ohio or anywhere else. Many people mistakenly believe it’s their house, when their retirement account is actually worth more.
29. North Carolina
Average divorce filing fee: $230
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,300
You might not want to spend more money on top of North Carolina’s above-average divorce filing fee and divorce attorney’s fees. But if your lawyer recommends that you hire a private investigator, it might pay off to do so — especially if your spouse is a business owner, as this can provide crucial insights into their finances.
28. New Hampshire
Average divorce filing fee: $251
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,700
You will already have to pay an above-average divorce filing fee if you file in New Hampshire, so save money on attorney’s fees by keeping in mind that the most expensive lawyer isn’t necessarily the best one. Find a lawyer that is experienced, but is also a good personality fit for your needs.
27. Alabama
Average divorce filing fee: $225
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,900
Make sure you understand your debt obligations if you get divorced in Alabama or anywhere else. If a debt is in your name, you might be held responsible for paying it back, even if it is a joint debt.
26. Virginia
Average divorce filing fee: $150
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $11,500
Once you’ve finalized your divorce in Virginia or any other state, make sure you remove your spouse from beneficiary designations.
25. Michigan
Average divorce filing fee: $203
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,200
If you are receiving financial support from your spouse, he or she might be court-ordered to contribute to your attorney’s fees — which could help offset Michigan’s above-average fees. If so, make sure to draft an agreement clarifying how much money must be paid and by what date so that you can enforce it if they fail to pay.
24. Maryland
Average divorce filing fee: $165
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $11,000
Before you shell out thousands of dollars for a Maryland divorce lawyer, take advantage of free consultations to get basic advice and find the attorney who’s the best fit for you.
23. Hawaii
Average divorce filing fee: $240
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,200
Be mindful of the date when initiating a divorce in Hawaii or in any U.S. state, especially if you have a major asset that could increase in value by a certain date.
22. Oklahoma
Average divorce filing fee: $213
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,800
Make sure you have a post-divorce financial plan before filing in Oklahoma or elsewhere. If you need help, hire a financial advisor.
21. Missouri
Average divorce filing fee: $170
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,600
Gather any documents related to assets that you believe to be separate property. It’s important to have a paper trail before filing for divorce in Missouri or any other state.
20. Rhode Island
Average divorce filing fee: $160
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,400
Even though the average divorce filing fee is below the national average in Rhode Island, Inside Gov ranked the state as the third worst for divorce because of its lengthy minimum processing time of 510 days.
19. Alaska
Average divorce filing fee: $150
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,300
The average divorce attorney’s fees are slightly above the national average in Alaska. But the state was ranked as the easiest state for divorce by Inside Gov due to its relatively low filing fees and short minimum total processing time of 30 days.
18. Iowa
Average divorce filing fee: $185
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,300
Your likelihood of getting a divorce in Iowa could be related to your job, as some careers are more likely to lead to divorce.
First-line enlisted military supervisors have the highest divorce rate, followed by logisticians and automotive service technicians and mechanics, a previous GOBankingRates study found.
17. Idaho
Average divorce filing fee: $207
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,800
If you’ve gone through a divorce in Idaho or elsewhere and have kids with your ex-spouse, make sure you know who claims the children on taxes. Only one parent can claim a child as a dependent, per federal tax regulations.
16. Wisconsin
Average divorce filing fee: $200
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,900
There are certain things you need to know about your money as you divorce in Wisconsin or other U.S. states. If you have a shared bank account, open your own before filing so that you’re sure to have access to money.
15. South Carolina
Average divorce filing fee: $150
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $10,000
When filing for divorce in South Carolina or elsewhere, don’t let emotions cloud your judgment when making financial decisions throughout the process.
14. Vermont
Average divorce filing fee: $193
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,900
If you get divorced in Vermont or any other state and have a mortgage or other loan with your ex-spouse, even if your ex is ordered to pay for it, a lender can come after you if they do not pay. Refinance any joint loans so that your name is removed.
13. Kansas
Average divorce filing fee: $177
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,600
It might seem daunting to save money after being hit with all the costs of getting a divorce in Kansas. However, be sure to prioritize setting aside enough money for three to six months’ worth of living expenses in an emergency fund, because you no longer can count on your spouse’s income if you lose your job.
12. Indiana
Average divorce filing fee: $153
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,000
When getting divorced in Indiana or elsewhere, keep retirement benefits in mind. When you divide your assets, consider the future value of each asset rather than just its present value.
11. Arkansas
Average divorce filing fee: $150
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,800
Even though Arkansas has relatively low average divorce filing fees and average divorce attorney’s fees, Inside Gov ranked the state as the worst state to get a divorce because it has the longest minimum processing time of any state: 540 days.
10. Montana
Average divorce filing fee: $238
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $6,600
Montana has the lowest average divorce attorney’s fees in the U.S., making it one of the 10 least expensive states for divorce.
9. West Virginia
Average divorce filing fee: $160
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,200
West Virginia has the third-lowest average divorce attorney’s fees in the country, as well as a below-average divorce filing fee.
8. Nebraska
Average divorce filing fee: $158
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,200
Nebraska is tied with West Virginia and North Dakota for third-lowest average divorce attorney’s fees in the U.S.
7. New Mexico
Average divorce filing fee: $145
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,400
New Mexico’s average divorce filing fee is the seventh-lowest in the country. Its average attorney’s fees are sixth-lowest.
6. Maine
Average divorce filing fee: $120
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,800
Maine is one of the least expensive states for divorce because it has the fifth-lowest average divorce filing fee in the U.S.
5. Kentucky
Average divorce filing fee: $150
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,100
Kentucky has the second-lowest average divorce attorney’s fees compared to other states, placing it in the top five least expensive states for divorce.
4. South Dakota
Average divorce filing fee: $95
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,600
Not only does South Dakota have one of the lowest average divorce filing fees in the country. But, it also has one of the lowest minimum processing times of 60 days, according to Inside Gov.
3. Wyoming
Average divorce filing fee: $70
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $9,000
Wyoming has the second-lowest average divorce filing fee in the U.S. More good news: Inside Gov reports this state has a relatively short minimum processing time of 80 days.
2. Mississippi
Average divorce filing fee: $63
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,700
Mississippi has the lowest average divorce filing fee in the country. It has below-average divorce attorney’s fees as well.
1. North Dakota
Average divorce filing fee: $80
Average divorce attorney’s fees: $8,200
North Dakota has the third-lowest average divorce filing fee and average divorce attorney’s fees. It has the overall lowest average cost of divorce in the U.S.
Do You Live in One of the Most Expensive States for Divorce?
Going through a divorce is usually a costly process, both financially and emotionally. If you have the option to file in multiple states, keep in mind relative costs, as some states are more expensive than others. The least expensive states for divorce are:
1. North Dakota
2. Mississippi
3. Wyoming
4. South Dakota
5. Kentucky
6. Maine
7. New Mexico
8. Nebraska
9. West Virginia
10. Montana
The most expensive states for divorce are:
42. Washington, D.C.
43. Utah
44. Washington
45. Minnesota
46. New York
47. New Jersey
48. Texas
49. Florida
50. Connecticut
51. California
Methodology: These findings are the result of a GOBankingRates study of divorce fees and conditions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The survey used two fundamental criteria to generate rankings for all 50 states and D.C.: (1) The average cost of an attorney for the divorce process, sourced from Lawyers.com; (2) Court fee to file for divorce, collected from local court sites and online fee schedules. Some states have flat rates, but most have filing fees that vary locally by county. For states that don’t have a flat rate, the average was calculated from the range of local divorce filing fees.