When considering the perfect spot to spend your golden years, you'll likely take many factors into account: cost of living, weather, proximity to loved ones and maybe even your ability to pursue hobbies that are important to you. Nothing says comfortable retirement quite like living near your family or access to great restaurants, nightlife or outdoor activities. One piece of the retirement-planning puzzle that can easily be overlooked is taxes. Though you won't be paying income tax anymore, there are other taxes to consider that can deplete your nest egg way too quickly. So, it's important to know what your ideal retirement city's tax situation looks like.

In order to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees, GOBankingRates examined the 50 biggest U.S. cities in terms of population size, according to Zillow's December 2022 data, and scored them across five factors: estimated total taxes paid annually in retirement, the effective retirement tax rate in the state, the amount paid in property taxes annually, the estimated property tax rate and sales tax. Though many of the most tax-friendly cities owe their spot on the list to a 0% tax rate, a lack of retirement taxes didn't necessarily make a city "tax-friendly." For example, despite many cities having a 0% tax rate, such as Jacksonville, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee, to name a few, these cities are considered among the least tax-friendly due to a high sales tax and annual property taxes.

Whether your retirement is years down the road or just around the corner, it's important to know how taxes will affect your outlook. Starting with the most tax-friendly cities for retirees, learn the best and worst places to retire when it comes to taxes.

1. Jacksonville, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $311,325

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,646.26

Property tax rate: 0.85%

Sales tax: 7.5%

2. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $232,844

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,118.88

Property tax rate: 0.91%

Sales tax: 8.00%

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $444,189

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,198.16

Property tax rate: 0.72%

Sales tax: 8.38%

4. Louisville, Kentucky

Annual retirement taxes: $289.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 0.41%

Home value: $232,664

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,093.98

Property tax rate: 0.90%

Sales tax: 6.00%

5. Orlando, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $395,992

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,722.32

Property tax rate: 0.94%

Sales tax: 6.50%

6. Tampa, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $421,471

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,594.03

Property tax rate: 1.09%

Sales tax: 7.50%

7. Nashville, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $452,701

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,345.93

Property tax rate: 0.96%

Sales tax: 9.25%

8. Memphis, Tennessee

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $152,239

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,100.90

Property tax rate: 1.38%

Sales tax: 9.75%

9. Miami, Florida

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $599,543

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,115.34

Property tax rate: 1.02%

Sales tax: 7.00%

10. Atlanta, Georgia

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $440,627

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,758.77

Property tax rate: 1.08%

Sales tax: 8.90%

11. Chicago, Illinois

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $305,255

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,212.52

Property tax rate: 1.38%

Sales tax: 10.25%

12. Mesa, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $962

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

Home value: $432,970

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,554.52

Property tax rate: 0.59%

Sales tax: 8.30%

13. Phoenix, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $1,015,662

Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83

Property tax rate: 0.59%

Sales tax: 8.60%

14. Seattle, Washington

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $1,015,662

Annual property tax estimate by county: $8,937.83

Property tax rate: 0.88%

Sales tax: 10.25%

15. El Paso, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $197,796

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,133.94

Property tax rate: 2.09%

Sales tax: 7.25%

16. Columbus, Ohio

Annual retirement taxes: $362

Effective retirement tax rate: 0.51%

Home value: $252,668

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,219.56

Property tax rate: 1.67%

Sales tax: 7.50%

17. New York City, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,047

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

Home value: $758,315

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,625.72

Property tax rate: 0.61%

Sales tax: 8.00%

18. Fresno, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $377,825

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,455.86

Property tax rate: 0.65%

Sales tax: 7.98%

19. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Annual retirement taxes: $1,506

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%

Home value: $485,078

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,279.87

Property tax rate: 0.47%

Sales tax: 8.2%

20. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $230,500

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,117.10

Property tax rate: 2.22%

Sales tax: 7%

21. Tucson, Arizona

Annual retirement taxes: $962.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.35%

Home value: $326,755

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,507.06

Property tax rate: 1.07%

Sales tax: 8.70%

22. Sacramento, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $504,323

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,429.40

Property tax rate: 0.68%

Sales tax: 8.75%

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

Home value: $195,437

Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,876.20

Property tax rate: 0.96%

Sales tax: 8.63%

24. San Antonio, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $295,096

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,256.04

Property tax rate: 2.12%

Sales tax: 8.25%

25. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Annual retirement taxes: $1,338.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.88%

Home value: $188,917

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,002.52

Property tax rate: 1.06%

Sales tax: 8.52%

26. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Annual retirement taxes: $1,588.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.24%

Home value: $382,310

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,096.71

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Sales tax: 6.00%

27. Denver, Colorado

Annual retirement taxes: $1,506.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.12%

Home value: $671,689

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,627.12

Property tax rate: 0.54%

Sales tax: 8.81%

28. Houston, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $271,255

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,265.99

Property tax rate: 2.31%

Sales tax: 8.25%

29. Dallas, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $339,824

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,408.16

Property tax rate: 2.18%

Sales tax: 8.25%

30. San Diego, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $1,077,056

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,570.04

Property tax rate: 0.61%

Sales tax: 7.75%

31. Indianapolis, Indiana

Annual retirement taxes: $1,540.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.17%

Home value: $225,000

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,587.50

Property tax rate: 1.15%

Sales tax: 7.00%

32. Washington D.C.

Annual retirement taxes: $1,987.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.80%

Home value: $811,968

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,735.05

Property tax rate: 0.46%

Sales tax: 6.00%

33. Baltimore, Maryland

Annual retirement taxes: $1,693.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.38%

Home value: $203,443

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,339.59

Property tax rate: 1.15%

Sales tax: 6.00%

34. Long Beach, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $874,519

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,684.37

Property tax rate: 0.65%

Sales tax: 10.25%

35. Fort Worth, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: $0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $319,398

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,569.73

Property tax rate: 2.37%

Sales tax: 8.25%

36. Detroit, Michigan

Annual retirement taxes: $1,263.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.78%

Home value: $66,896

Annual property tax estimate by county: $1,384.75

Property tax rate: 2.07%

Sales tax: 6.00%

37. Los Angeles

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $1,042,650

Annual property tax estimate by county: $6,777.23

Property tax rate: 0.65%

Sales tax: 9.50%

38. Raleigh, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%

Home value: $448,289

Annual property tax estimate by county: $3,631.14

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Sales tax: 7.25%

39. Kansas City, Missouri

Annual retirement taxes: $1,481.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.08%

Home value: $226,047

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,870.80

Property tax rate: 1.27%

Sales tax: 8.86%

40. Oakland, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $1,058,849

Annual property tax estimate by county: $7,200.17

Property tax rate: 0.68%

Sales tax: 10.25%

41. San Francisco, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $1,657,255

Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,114.90

Property tax rate: 0.55%

Sales tax: 8.63%

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

Annual retirement taxes: $1,832.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.58%

Home value: $396,954

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,168.02

Property tax rate: 1.05%

Sales tax: 7.25%

43. Austin, Texas

Annual retirement taxes: 0

Effective retirement tax rate: 0%

Home value: $668,341

Annual property tax estimate by county: $13,233.15

Property tax rate: 1.98%

Sales tax: 8.25%

44. San Jose, California

Annual retirement taxes: $1,319.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.86%

Home value: $1,486,037

Annual property tax estimate by county: $9,956.45

Property tax rate: 0.67%

Sales tax: 9.38%

45. Boston, Massachusetts

Annual retirement taxes: $$2,037.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.87%

Home value: $753,428

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,876.74

Property tax rate: 0.78%

Sales tax: 6.25%

46. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Annual retirement taxes: $2,548

Effective retirement tax rate: 3.59%

Home value: $310,969

Annual property tax estimate by county: $2,518.85

Property tax rate: 0.81%

Sales tax: 7.75%

47. Buffalo, New York

Annual retirement taxes: $1,047.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 1.47%

Home value: $207,184

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,490.38

Property tax rate: 2.65%

Sales tax: 8.75%

48. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Annual retirement taxes: $1,955.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 2.75%

Home value: $178,704

Annual property tax estimate by county: $4,002.97

Property tax rate: 2.24%

Sales tax: 5.50%

49. Portland, Oregon

Annual retirement taxes: $3,212.

Effective retirement tax rate: 4.52%

Home value: $593,438

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,875.04

Property tax rate: 0.99%

Sales tax: 0%

50. Omaha, Nebraska

Annual retirement taxes: $3,146.00

Effective retirement tax rate: 4.43%

Home value: $266,993

Annual property tax estimate by county: $5,259.76

Property tax rate: 1.97%

Sales tax: 7.00%

Erica Corbin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest cities in the U.S. by housing market according to Zillow's December 2022 data and ranked them to determine the most and least tax-friendly cities for retirees. Each city was scored on: (1) its estimated total amount paid in retirement taxes anually. This figure was calculated by state, assuming a single-filer turning 65 in 2022, receiving the national average annual amount in retirement benefits (sourced from the Social Security Administration's December 2022 Monthly Statistical Snapshot) and collecting the majority of their income from a retirement account (assuming retirement benefits account for 30% of total income, as estimated by the SSA Fact Sheet). (2) the effective retirement tax rate in each state, calculated as the percentage of total income paid in retirement taxes. (3) the average amount paid in property taxes annually, calculated by using Tax-Rates.org's Property Tax Calculator to apply the appropriate county, parish, or district's tax rates to the estimated 2022 median home value for each city (as sourced from Zillow's December 2022 Housing Data). (4) the estimated property tax rate in its county, parish, or district from Tax-Rates.org and (5) the sales tax rate in each city, according to Avalara. All 50 cities were then ranked according to their scores on the above 5 factors, with sales tax weighted at 0.5x the other factors.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most and Least Tax-Friendly Cities for Retirees