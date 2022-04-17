'Most lethal drug we’ve seen’: Pueblo police chief joins call for tougher fentanyl laws

A drug chemist and forensic scientist counts out fake oxycodone containing fentanyl and acetaminophen, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller hopes Colorado lawmakers took in what he and nearly four dozen other Colorado police chiefs told them last week when they testified on a bill to make possession of any quantity of fentanyl a felony.

“I’ve been in law enforcement since January 1994 and drug enforcement for 10 years,” Noeller told the Chieftain. “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug we’ve ever seen.”

Ingesting a pencil-lead sized amount of fentanyl will kill a person, he said.

“There’s 40-plus chiefs of police (in Colorado) that are saying … that we need possession to be a felony. I would like to think that lawmakers would listen to us — there’s probably 1,000 years of combined experience in the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police. I’ve been a cop for 29 years. Multiply that by 46, and that’s lots of years of experience,” he said.

The epidemic amid the pandemic: A look at substance use, services in Pueblo

Colorado lawmakers in 2019 reduced to a misdemeanor possession of four grams or less of fentanyl, even though overdose deaths from the powerful synthetic painkiller and other opioids had increased alarmingly between 2011 and 2018.

Over the next year, deaths in Colorado related to opioid pain relievers, including fentanyl, increased by 82%, according to the Colorado Health Institute, which produces nonpartisan, independent data and evidenced-based analysis to support decision-makers.

In 2021, the United States reached “a terrifying threshold by losing over 100,000 lives to drug overdoses during a single year,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in testimony last week to the Colorado House Judiciary Committee on the bill that would return possession of fentanyl to felony status. Colorado police chiefs testified Tuesday, Noeller said.

More: Fentanyl seizures by Colorado State Patrol grew by more than 400% last year

The bill, which is expected to come up for another vote by Colorado lawmakers on Tuesday, initially proposed making unlawful possession of “any material, compound, mixture, or preparation that weighs more than 4 grams and contains any amount of fentanyl” or a comparable opioid, a class 4 felony.

Story continues

Class 4 felonies are punishable in Colorado by fines of $2,000 to $500,000 and two to six years in prison.

The version passed by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would make it a felony to possess more than one gram of a substance containing any amount of fentanyl, if the person knew or should have known what was in the drug they were buying.

That doesn't go far enough, said Noeller.

“We — me as the chief here in Pueblo and as a member of the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police — believe that any possession of any quantity of fentanyl should be a felony charge,” he said.

Families of people who died after ingesting fentanyl, knowingly or unknowingly, seemed to agree, he said.

“We heard a lot of parents, and their testimony was just tragic — about what happened to their children, how they bought one drug and thought it was another or whatever the circumstance was that led their loved one to ingest fentanyl,” he told The Chieftain.

“The reality is, had an officer contacted them in possession of that and been able to put them in jail that night on the felony, they would have lived that night,” he said. “A lot of families said they’d rather have their loved one charged with a felony and still be here than to have died from ingesting that deadly drug.”

Often, Noeller said, when law enforcement “contacts” someone on the street on a suspected drug offense, “they are ready to stop.”

“They are at rock bottom, they want help — and we just let them go,” because of the 2019 law that made possession of many synthetic opioids and other drugs a misdemeanor.

“And where do they go? They go back to the same environment they were in before,” he said.

“If we can put a disconnect in there ... if we can take them to jail and get them away from the environment they’re in and allow them to do some thinking, some of those people will take advantage of that and will participate in programs” such as medication assisted treatment or Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which redirects people suspected of involvement in nonviolent, low-level drug activity into community-based services instead of jail.

More: Pueblo Police searching for suspect in Good Friday homicide

A photo of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl seized by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

What Pueblo wants

Noeller is also pushing for the law to be tougher on fentanyl possession because, he said, Pueblo residents want it.

“The people of Pueblo are getting tired of seeing zombies walking around, of seeing people passed out at stop lights in their vehicles, people being arrested for misdemeanor offenses and let go because we can’t take them to jail,” he said.

“I think they want us to do something to be able to try to change the direction of crime and quality of life in our community, and this is one way we can do that.”

Opioid painkillers were found in the systems of 45 people who died of drug overdoses in Pueblo County between 2019 and 2022, and fentanyl specifically in 38 toxicology reports, according to data on the county’s website. Those two numbers combined make opioids the second most likely drug to be found in fatal overdose victims after methamphetamine.

But many drugs, including meth and common over-the-counter remedies that are bought off-market, are laced with fentanyl, and “presence of a drug does not necessarily indicate direct cause of death,” the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment says.

Karin Zeitvogel can be contacted by email at kzeitvogel@chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo, Colorado, police chief joins call to toughen fentanyl laws