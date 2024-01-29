‘Most-loving dog’ spends months waiting in Georgia shelter. Then familiar face shows up

After months in a Georgia shelter, a beloved dog will get a new home — with an old friend.

A “smiling” Kano was met with a tight embrace when he and his former owner were reunited in DeKalb County, according to photos shared by the Atlanta-based LifeLine Animal Project.

The north Georgia woman described Kano as the “the best, most loving dog” and said his sweet homecoming was months in the making.

“I knew in my soul he needed me; it’s like he was calling me somehow,” she told the shelter. “I know that sounds crazy.”

Known as “Skillet” to his shelter friends, Kano was raised by the woman’s son in the Blue Ridge Mountains since he was a 6-week-old puppy, according to the shelter. However, the family was forced to give him up after the son enlisted in the Army and other commitments arose.

Months later, the woman said a gut feeling told her it was time to bring Kano home.

“I just had an intuitive sense that I needed to look for him,” she told the shelter. “I randomly started looking online one night and I found another dog that looked like him. I found the LifeLine website and started going through it and there he was.”

The woman said she has a new house with a fenced-in backyard for Kano to run and play. Her son, who is preparing to be deployed, hasn’t seen Kano in person yet but both are always excited to see each other on Facetime, she told the shelter.

“It’s like it all came back together,” the woman said. “I still feel the guilt but I hope he knows and feels my love for him.”

