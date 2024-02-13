‘Most loving’ senior dog spent 740 days in shelter. Then TV segment changed his luck

A New Jersey animal shelter’s longest resident finally went home with a new owner after years of waiting.

Chief, a 10-year-old dog, spent more than 740 days at the Burlington County Animal Shelter in Westampton, according to a Feb. 5 Facebook post. But the sweet dog won out when a woman took interest in adopting him at a Super Bowl-themed event, according to the county’s Feb. 13 Facebook post.

The senior dog, a pit bill terrier mix, was surrendered to the shelter in June 2021, according to the shelter. His original owner re-adopted him for a brief period but then surrendered Chief again in January 2022.

Despite being left in the shelter for so long, the shelter said there was a lot to love about Chief.

Chief is a “big, happy boy” who loves playing outside and rolling around in the grass, according to the shelter’s Facebook post from Jan. 28, 2023. Like his name suggests, the shelter said he needs a home where he can be the “only love in the home.”

The “beautiful senior” loves children of all ages and chasing squirrels in the yard, according to the shelter’s Oct. 18 post.

“This Senior boy is here to show you that seniors still need love, too!!” the shelter wrote in the post.

The Williamstown resident who adopted Chief first saw him when the shelter showed off its event on a local television outlet’s news segment, according to the county. She came to visit the shelter to express her interest and then adopted him.

“Our Board was rooting for Chief to find his forever home on Sunday and we were thrilled to learn that he was adopted by someone who was willing to open up her home and her heart to this lovable dog,” Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell said in the post.

His foster family called him “the most loving, caring and patient dog,” making him great for potential adopters, the shelter said.

“Chief may be partial to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII but he’d love to come home with a family of any NFL team,” O’Connell said in the Feb. 5 post.

As an older dog, Chief does have some sensitive stomach issues, but it was nothing “a little pumpkin” couldn’t fix, according to the shelter. He can also be a bit overbearing with jumping at times, but the shelter said he was very amicable to correcting his behavior.

During his long stay at the shelter, Chief underwent a mass removal surgery in his legs, according to a May 6 post. He later went into foster care with a family, which said he had “come such a long way” since staying with them, the shelter said.

Four other dogs were adopted at the Super Bowl event, the shelter said.

Westampton is about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

