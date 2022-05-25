Most May FOMC participants backed 50 bp hikes in June and July

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC
·4 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - All participants at the Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation they agreed had become a key threat to the economy's performance and was at risk of racing higher without central bank action, newly released minutes of the session showed.

The 50-basis-point rate increase this month was the first of that size in more than 20 years, and has set the Fed on course for a quick tightening of monetary policy, with "most participants" judging that further half-percentage-point increases would "likely be appropriate" at upcoming Fed sessions in June and July, according to the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

STORY:

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The S&P 500 extended gains to +0.75%

BONDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.7577%. The 2-year note yield ticked up to 2.5161%

DOLLAR: The US dollar index eased back to a gain of 0.39%

COMMENTS:

EDWARD MOYA, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, THE AMERICAS, OANDA, NEW YORK (emailed)

"US stocks edged higher as investors anticipate a quickly weakening economy will force the Fed into tapping the breaks with their tightening cycle. The FOMC minutes are over three weeks old, but they did give a glimmer of hope that they could adjust their policy tightening stance later in the year. The Fed mostly sees 50 basis point increases appropriate at the next couple of meetings as they are behind the curve with fighting inflation. The Fed is optimistic about the economy, but they are growing concerned with markets for Treasuries and commodities."

MICHAEL JAMES, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF EQUITY TRADING, WEDBUSH SECURITIES, LOS ANGELES

"Given all the negativity we've been dealing with for the last several weeks this is at least initially an exhale of relief that commentary wasn't far more hawkish."

"All of this has to be taken with a grain of salt and keeping in mind that these are backward looking comments.”

"The Fed has a very difficult line to try and walk between wanting to stifle inflation and not wanting to too negatively impact the economy."

BOB MILLER, HEAD OF AMERICAS FUNDAMENTAL FIXED INCOME, BLACKROCK (emailed)

"The FOMC meeting minutes released today don’t provide us with any new policy information, but details of the discussion around the table do allow us to glean some insight into the Committee’s thinking on the forward path. Specifically, it’s very clear that bringing down inflation was (and is) the focus at the Fed’s May meeting; Chair Powell has reinforced the need to expeditiously raise rates toward broad estimates of neutral, as risks to inflation still tilt to the upside. As such, the Chair has already laid out a base case of 50 basis point (bps) policy rate hikes at the June and July meetings and other Fed speakers have endorsed this view.

"We think that after the July meeting the Fed is likely to become more “data dependent” with regard to rate hikes, which essentially means that the policy path after July will depend upon (a) the trajectory of inflation and (b) progress toward correcting the supply/demand imbalances in the labor market. In our view, if those factors are “improving” (which is to say lower levels of inflation and reduced labor market imbalances), then the Fed gains some breathing room and can shift policy adjustments to 25 bps increments, while still pursuing something in the estimated range of neutral. This path would likely result in reduced market volatility and a lower probability of an economic hard landing. However, if those factors are not improving after the July FOMC meeting, then the Fed will likely be forced to continue to adjust policy in 50 bps increments, which would support continued high levels of market volatility and would increase the probability of unfriendly economic outcomes. Further, in that second scenario, consideration of 75 bps hikes may come back on the policy table."

RICK MECKLER, PARTNER, CHERRY LANE INVESTMENTS, NEW VERNON, NEW JERSEY

“At this point for the market to really rally it needs some indication that the Fed has taken into account what is going on and is either really slowing the pace or changing things and that is just not the way they have typically have done it. They have tended to be very gradual in their guidance, I just don’t think there is enough there. On the positive side though, it wasn’t extremely hawkish, it was in some ways just a more moderate reflection of what is going on right now, a combination of inflation and what is probably a slowing economy.”

“The market looks ahead and their feeling is that the worst of the inflation news may be behind us. Obviously a wild card is energy prices, Russia and Ukraine, that would be one significant change. But otherwise I think the market is looking to stabilize here and looking a little bit forward to the point where the Fed can start to issue some different guidance and say the economy has slowed enough that they don’t see the need to continue to raise rates.”

(Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    The Chinese economy’s growth has been decelerating and the recent Covid-driven lockdowns have further impacted growth. China Commerce is particularly feeling the effect and that in turn is impacting Alibaba (BABA). The company is set to post F4Q22 earnings on Thursday, May 26, and Truist’s top analyst Youssef Squali thinks that any short-term guidance "will likely show continued challenges across BABA's various segments.” “While the government is reportedly looking into measures to re-open the e

  • Fed's George sees policy interest rate near 2% by August

    "Fed policymakers have emphasized a commitment to act expeditiously to restore price stability, and I expect that further rate increases could put the federal funds rate in the neighborhood of 2% by August, a significant pace of change in policy settings" George said in remarks prepared for delivery to an agricultural symposium put on by the Kansas City Fed. "Evidence that inflation is clearly decelerating will inform judgments about further tightening." The Fed has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation that is at a 40-year high, lifting short-term borrowing costs from near zero to a range of 0.75%-1% so far this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank will raise rates by a total of another full percentage point over the next two Fed meetings, in June and July.

  • Fed embraces 50-basis-point rate hikes in June, July to curb 'very high' inflation

    All participants at the Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation they agreed had become a key threat to the economy's performance and was at risk of racing higher without action by the U.S. central bank, minutes of the session showed on Wednesday. This month's 50-basis-point hike in the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate was the first of that size in more than 20 years, and "most participants" judged that further hikes of that magnitude would "likely be appropriate" at the Fed's policy meetings in June and July, according to the minutes. In that context, "participants agreed that the (Federal Open Market) Committee should expeditiously move the stance of monetary policy toward a neutral posture ... They also noted that a restrictive stance of policy may well become appropriate."

  • Frustration grows as the movement to ban stock trading in Congress stalls: 'They're trying to run out the clock'

    From the war in Ukraine to mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, other pressing matters have sidelined Congress' stock-ban effort — at least for the moment.

  • Climate Friendly Farming Is the Buzz of Davos, Cargill CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers are taking the spotlight at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningThat’s how Cargill Inc. Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan sees it. “I’ve been attending Davos for many years and I think never be

  • EA Plans to Sell or Merge: Will AAPL, AMZN, DIS Show Interest?

    Electronic Arts (EA) is looking for potential suitors to sell itself or merge with and reportedly has discussed its plans with Apple, Amazon and The Walt Disney.

  • Countries Are Redeveloping Farms That Could Be Cutting Carbon

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries are redeveloping abandoned croplands at a rate that is jeopardizing the land’s contributions to reducing CO₂, according to a report published today in the journal Science Advances. The new study, drawn from analysis of satellite imagery dating back to the 1980s, should help policymakers better evaluate how their land-use practices help or inhibit efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and restore ecosystems. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘

  • CBO sees sharp reduction in FY 2022 deficit, but slowing economy to boost debt

    The U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2022 will shrink to $1.036 trillion from $2.775 trillion in fiscal 2021 as a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic produces a surge of tax receipts, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The CBO said in new economic and baseline budget forecasts based on current tax and spending laws that its fiscal 2022 deficit forecast is now $118 billion less than an estimate made last July. The non-partisan fiscal referee agency also issued new economic forecasts, showing U.S. real GDP growth at a solid 3.1% for calendar 2022, driven by strong consumer spending, down from a sharp 5.5% rebound in 2021.

  • US Seeks Second Set of Dispute-End Talks on Canada Dairy Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is requesting dispute-settlement consultations for a second time over Canada’s dairy quotas, alleging that they’re undermining access that the nation agreed to provide American producers.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe Biden administration is cha

  • CBO Sees Budget Deficit Shrinking in 2022 as Pandemic Costs Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- The US federal budget deficit will shrink dramatically this year -- to an estimated $1 trillion -- due to a surge in tax revenue and the expiration of pandemic-related aid programs, the Congressional Budget Office said. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe s

  • Russia is 'using hunger and grain to wield power' -EU

    STORY: Russia is using food as a weapon in its war on Ukraine.That's according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, who condemned Russia for targeting Ukraine's grain silos and blockading ships full of grain in the Black Sea, saying a food crisis is fast approaching. She spoke to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It cannot be in Russia's interests that because of Russia people are dying of hunger in the world, and therefore I think that we should first of all look at the dialogue with Russia, whether there is not any agreement that this wheat gets out of Ukraine."Von der Leyen called for talks with Moscow on unlocking some 20 million tons of wheat exports that are trapped in Ukraine as a result of a Russian sea blockade. Three months after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade, Ukraine is top of the agenda at this year's World Economic Forum - a gathering of more than 2,000 business, NGO and political leaders."And on top of this, Russia is now hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail, holding back supplies to increase global prices of trading wheat in exchange for political support. This is using hunger and grain to wield power."U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week accused Russia of holding "hostage" food supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions of people around the world. Moscow rejects this allegation.David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, told Reuters the world is facing a global food shortage – and Russia’s actions are pushing the crisis to the brink."To keep the ports closed as the harvest season is now coming in and Ukraine in July and August, it means a declaration of war on global food security. If you can't get the food out of the fields, I mean, Ukraine grows enough. Food to feed 400 million people at a time."Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies."Now everyone is beginning to give it the attention that it needs because the consequences if you don't are going to be absolutely horrific, you know."

  • IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%

    The Institute of International Finance slashed its 2022 growth outlook for global output in half, citing the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's response to a COVID-19 wave and tighter monetary policy in the United States. The IIF also expects capital flows to emerging markets to shrink by 42% from last year.

  • Coinbase Makes Fortune 500 But Stock Lulls Around All-Time Lows

    America’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has become a Fortune 500 company this week, however, the elusive accolade has done nothing for its share prices.

  • TerraUSD developers vote to create new blockchain without failed stablecoin

    Developers behind failed stablecoin TerraUSD have voted to abandon the token in favor of creating a new blockchain and digital asset weeks after the cryptocurrency collapsed, according to a tweet from the Terra blockchain protocol. Both tokens have lost nearly all of their value since TerraUSD, known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar earlier this month. Under the recovery plan for the Terra ecosystem, developers will create a new Terra blockchain with a revived Luna token.

  • Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

    Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobokta said on Wednesday. Sobokta said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022. Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt.

  • Maserati launches MC20 Cielo amid focus on quality not quantity

    Maserati's turnaround plan aims to liberate the Stellantis luxury brand from being a "slave to volumes" which has weighed on quality, its CEO Davide Grasso said on Wednesday, unveiling a convertible version of its MC20 sportscar. Maserati, which returned to operating profit last year, delivered 24,200 cars in 2021, up 7.3% from 2020. "That was a success in terms of numbers, not necessarily for customers," Grasso said, adding defect rates at Maserati were at that time higher than the average in luxury and premium markets.

  • Stocks Will Sink Further, Economist Rosenberg Says

    'We always believed these past two years represented a fake bull market, built on sand, not concrete,' the prominent economist David Rosenberg says.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Are Rising Today

    Shares of the large U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading roughly 5.5% higher as of 10:57 a.m. ET today after the company recently joined the Fortune 500 list and as the broader crypto market rises. Coinbase also became the first crypto company yesterday to join the Fortune 500 list, which is a list of the 500 largest companies in the U.S. ranked by revenue. Coinbase in fiscal year 2021 generated $7.8 billion of revenue to come in at number 437 on the list.

  • Fed’s Bostic calls for caution as Fed raises rates: ‘Even firetrucks with sirens blaring slow down at intersections’

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the central bank should not be reckless in the way it moves up its benchmark interest rate.

  • Fed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Federal Reserve officials agreed at their gathering this month that the central bank needed to tighten in half-point steps over the next couple of meetings, continuing an aggressive set of moves that would leave policy makers with flexibility to shift gears later if needed.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children,