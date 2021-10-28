Is this the most Miami Halloween costume ever? Check out Larsa Pippen’s ‘Scarface’ look

Is this the most Miami Halloween costume ever?

For Drake’s party over the weekend in L.A., Larsa Pippen donned a blonde wig, white satin dress and a fierce pout to transform herself into an iconic film character we know well.

That would be Elvira Hancock, played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 1983 cult classic “Scarface.” At the tender age of 25, the “Grease” star played Miami drugpin Tony Montana‘s lover.

In a series of Instagram posts, Pippen showed off her awesome flashback look. In the caption section, the “Real Housewives of Miami” cast member only put the character’s name, and anyone from the 305 immediately likely knew to whom she was referring.

Larsa Pippen celebrated her birthday all over Miami. Some ‘Housewives’ were along too

Fellow Housewife Marysol Patton complimented Pippen’s “epic” style. And still a few other commenters even threw down some quotes from the classic film about the debauchery of Miami’s 1980s drug scene.

One social media user wrote: “The eyes, Chico, they never lie,” from the scene in a car when Tony (Al Pacino) is talking to his buddy Manny Ribera (Steven Bauer), who is high in the passenger seat.

In another of her posts, Pippen herself wrote, “Don’t get high off your own supply,” which was advice Elvira offered to Tony, which he ignored, causing his ultimate demise.

We stan the Fort Lauderdale resident’s movie knowledge, and may steal the look ourselves on Sunday.