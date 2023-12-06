Update: Most Mississippi burn bans lifted, more cancellations coming. See where

Months of scorching heat and bone-dry conditions resulted in burn bans for most counties in Mississippi, but cooler temperatures and much needed rainfall have allowed all but a few counties to cancel their burn bans.

According to a November press release from Gov. Tate Reeves office, a partial statewide burn ban was put in place due to extreme drought conditions. From Aug. 1 through Nov. 14, MFC wildland firefighters responded to 1,506 calls that burned approximately 21,919 acres. The Governor's office said if the ban was not in place, those numbers would have been higher.

The statewide ban expired Nov. 15 and additional rain since then has led to the cancellation of almost all county burn bans in the state.

Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Forrest and Lamar counties have all had their burn bans lifted.

Here are the counties that remain under burn bans.

Counties remaining under burn bans

Attala County: Expires Dec. 18, midnight

Clay County: Expires Dec. 6, midnight

Oktibbeha County: Expires Dec. 8, midnight

Sunflower County: Expires Dec. 6, midnight

What is not allowed under a burn ban

Campfires

Bonfires

Fire pits

Fire rings

Burn barrels

Debris burning

Field burning

What is allowed under a burn ban

Propane / Gas grills

Propane / Gas heaters

Charcoal grills

The commission urges caution when using charcoal grills.

Mississippi burn ban updates can be found at www.mfc.ms.gov.

