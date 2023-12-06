Update: Most Mississippi burn bans lifted, more cancellations coming. See where
Months of scorching heat and bone-dry conditions resulted in burn bans for most counties in Mississippi, but cooler temperatures and much needed rainfall have allowed all but a few counties to cancel their burn bans.
According to a November press release from Gov. Tate Reeves office, a partial statewide burn ban was put in place due to extreme drought conditions. From Aug. 1 through Nov. 14, MFC wildland firefighters responded to 1,506 calls that burned approximately 21,919 acres. The Governor's office said if the ban was not in place, those numbers would have been higher.
The statewide ban expired Nov. 15 and additional rain since then has led to the cancellation of almost all county burn bans in the state.
Hinds, Rankin, Madison, Forrest and Lamar counties have all had their burn bans lifted.
Here are the counties that remain under burn bans.
Counties remaining under burn bans
Attala County: Expires Dec. 18, midnight
Clay County: Expires Dec. 6, midnight
Oktibbeha County: Expires Dec. 8, midnight
Sunflower County: Expires Dec. 6, midnight
What is not allowed under a burn ban
Campfires
Bonfires
Fire pits
Fire rings
Burn barrels
Debris burning
Field burning
What is allowed under a burn ban
Propane / Gas grills
Propane / Gas heaters
Charcoal grills
The commission urges caution when using charcoal grills.
Mississippi burn ban updates can be found at www.mfc.ms.gov.
Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.
