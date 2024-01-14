How to make the most of MLK Day in Livingston County

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

GENOA TWP. — Organizations in Livingston County are giving residents a chance to make the most of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

From community service projects to a free presentation, there's plenty to explore.

How to spend time giving back on MLK Day

The Livingston Diversity Council, Howell Carnegie Library and Huron-Clinton Metroparks have coordinated several opportunities to volunteer or donate for this year's "MLK Day of Service."

The library is creating a seed library and needs help packaging seeds from 1-4 p.m. in the Meabon Room at 314 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Registration is required and available online at howelllibrary.libcal.com/event/11773683.

Information and links for other opportunities are provided at signup.com/go/pVJMofB:

The Connection Youth Services is collecting "critically needed" items for youth in the organization's temporary housing program from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 616 W. Grand River Ave. in Howell. The organization will accept donations of six-packs of ramen, gas cards, microwavable meals and soups, and pre-packaged oatmeal.

Love INC's resale store will host a volunteer day from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at 1225 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell. The store will close to customers so volunteers can help move items in, reset displays, clean, and organize donations.

The Salvation Army of Livingston County will host a volunteer day with time slots from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. at 3600 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell. Volunteers will help move items from storage to trucks, package them, and clean the facility.

LACASA will host a volunteer day at its resale boutique from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 120 W. Highland Road, Suite 100, in Howell. Volunteers will help sort and organize merchandise, clean, and perform general retail tasks.

Celebrating differences, examining bias in Cleary University presentation

Each year, Cleary University hosts a free presentation open to the public in honor of Dr. King's legacy.

This year, LaTasha Ellis, the school's director of public safety and corporate sector, will present “Discussing Bias and Cross-Cultural Diversity." Ellis manages Cleary's Detroit Education Center and a degree program for members of the Detroit Police Department.

Her presentation will be held at 12 p.m. Monday in Cleary Commons, Room 3, at 3750 Cleary Drive in Genoa Township. There's no need to register.

"We're going to be talking about diversity and bias and what that looks like in the real world," Ellis told The Daily. "We talk about diversity, racism, and bias, but how do you apply it really? Everyone thinks, 'I'm not biased,' but everybody is, because a bias is just your norm and it's really not a negative word. It's just what's normal to you."

She said the event will include audience participation, including "ice breaker" exercises.

