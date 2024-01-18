Most NHS surgeons carry out just two scheduled operations a week

Senior surgeons said the lack of scheduled operating time meant trainees were struggling to get enough time training - E+

S/F: Investigation by royal college found lack of operating theatre space was a major challenge for medics, particularly for surgical trainees

EMB 00.01 THURS - schedule for 8am pls

By Laura Donnelly, Health Editor

Most NHS surgeons in the UK now carry out scheduled operations just twice a week, despite sky-high waiting lists, landmark research shows.

A census of more than 6,000 medics warns that getting access to operating theatres is one of the main challenges surgeons face.

Senior surgeons said the lack of scheduled operating time meant trainees were struggling to get enough time training, slowing down their career progress and meaning they needed to work under closer supervision for longer.

The investigation by the Royal College of Surgeons found that 63 per cent of consultants carry out two or fewer scheduled operating sessions for the NHS per week.

In addition, surgeons can carry out private practice.

The college said staff shortages, pressures to work on emergency cases, and a lack of operating theatre space meant surgeons were unable to carry out such surgery for most of their working week.

In the census, 56 per cent of respondents said that access to theatres was a major challenge – rising to 61 per cent of all surgical trainees.

It comes as the NHS waiting list in England stands at 7.6 million people in England, up from 4.6 million before the pandemic.

Efforts to cut waiting lists have been repeatedly set back by doctors’ strikes, with more than 1.3 million appointments and operations cancelled.

The findings show 22 per cent of surgeons had one or fewer operating sessions scheduled weekly. Typically a session lasts half a day.

A further 41 per cent were assigned two such sessions.

The minority were booked for at least three sessions a week – with just two per cent having elective operations scheduled on a daily basis.

In other countries, such as the United States, theatre sessions typically last nine hours, and are scheduled daily, with dedicated surgeons who do not have to carry out emergency cases.

The report warns of dramatic falls in healthcare productivity during the pandemic, with a 25 per cent fall in productivity of public healthcare in the UK in 2021.

Last year Prof Neil Mortensen, then president of the college, said surgeons were increasingly reporting that they could only “get into surgery [for planned operations] one day every two weeks”. The colorectal surgeon said he had been operating four days a week when he began his career.

William Allum, lead report author and Royal College of Surgeons of England council lead for workforce and training, told the Telegraph: “There are insufficient anaesthetic staff, there are not enough theatre nurses, and there are problems with infrastructure. There are just not enough theatres available for the work that’s required.”

Trainee surgeons were now struggling to get enough time learning how to operate, he warned.

“They are fed up of not getting these opportunities, said Mr Allum.

“There is still a big hangover from the pandemic where getting the right skills has been delayed… and there’s still a lot of trainees whose portfolios are not as good as they could be, and a knock-on effect where newly trained, appropriately qualified, newly appointed consultants need support from their older colleagues.

“And then the problem we’ve also picked out is the significant number of retirements.”

He said surgeons who were not carrying out elective operations were usually being deployed elsewhere – often carrying out emergency procedures – while handling an ever-growing bureaucratic burden.

“There are insufficient numbers to meet the demand emerging, particularly from urgent and emergency situations, which get prioritised.”

In the census, two-thirds of consultants stated that they “always” or “frequently” work more than their contracted hours, with 41 per cent of respondents giving the level of administrative work as the main reason.

Tim Mitchell, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said: “At a time when record waiting lists persist across the UK, it is deeply concerning that NHS productivity has decreased.

“The reasons for this are multifactorial, but access to operating theatres and staff well-being certainly play a major part. If surgical teams cannot get into operating theatres, patients will continue to endure unacceptably long waits for surgery.”

“There is an urgent need to increase theatre capacity and ensure existing theatre spaces are used to maximum capacity,” he said.

The surgeon said the problem could be exacerbated by a significant loss of experienced surgeons in coming years, with rising numbers considering retirement, and widespread feelings of burn-out.

Srinivas Cheruvu, president of the Association of Surgeons in Training, said: “Access to theatres is fundamental for surgical trainees, and despite some improvements following the pandemic, this continues to be a major barrier to their progress.”

He said trainees were struggling to get enough time to undergo training.

“There is still a shortfall of elective operating for trainees as compared to pre-pandemic. They need dedicated time for training across all areas where training opportunities exist including the independent sector.”

“The census provides insight into a range of issues that need to be addressed urgently to support a sustainable surgical workforce; one that is highly trained and will deliver safe patient care for both the short and long-term.”