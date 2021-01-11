The most notable arrests from the pro-Trump Capitol riot

Oliver O'Connell
Jake Angeli, en el centro, se encuentra en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos vestido con pieles y cuernos despu&#xe9;s de que los partidarios de Trump irrumpieran en el edificio el 6 de enero en un esfuerzo por obligar a los legisladores a revocar los resultados de las elecciones. (EPA)
Jake Angeli, en el centro, se encuentra en el Capitolio de los Estados Unidos vestido con pieles y cuernos después de que los partidarios de Trump irrumpieran en el edificio el 6 de enero en un esfuerzo por obligar a los legisladores a revocar los resultados de las elecciones. (EPA)

More than 120 people have been arrested since the storming of the Capitol by rioters loyal to Donald Trump that disrupted the verification of the electoral college vote by Congress.

Five people died during the violent insurrection, including a Capitol Police officer who was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher, and a rioter who was shot by law enforcement as the mob attempted to get close to the House chamber. Three more people died of “medical emergencies” during the chaos.

Some of those who entered the building searched for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and chanted for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged. Both were in secure locations.

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday: "I think it's critically important that there be a real, serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage — that they be held accountable."

Arrests continue to be made as the FBI combs through photos, video, and more than 40,000 tips in addition to leads submitted over the phone. Charges include unlawful entry, firearms-related crimes, and violations of the curfew imposed on the District of Columbia.

These are the most notable arrests to date.

Jake Angeli

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was photographed storming the Capitol wearing horns and carrying a spear. Pictures of him went viral early on in the assault on Congress.

Sometimes referred to as the “QAnon shaman”, Mr Angeli, was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Jake Angeli pictured in the CapitolCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jake Angeli pictured in the CapitolCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Chansley, from Arizona, was taken into custody on Saturday, a Department of Justice statement confirmed.

“It is alleged that Chansley was identified as the man seen in media coverage who entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants," officials said. “This individual carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.”

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett, the supporter of Mr Trump pictured sitting with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk, was arrested and charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, said the Justice Department.

Richard Barnett sits at a desk in Speaker Pelosi&#x002019;s officeAFP via Getty Images
Richard Barnett sits at a desk in Speaker Pelosi’s officeAFP via Getty Images

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, had boasted that he took a personalised envelope from Ms Pelosi’s desk and left her a quarter and a “nasty note.”

He also claimed that he had “politely” knocked on the Democrat’s office door but was swept inside by a group of rioters.

Adam Johnson

The man photographed carrying Speaker Pelosi’s lectern through the halls of the Capitol was identified as Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida.

He is being held in Pinellas County Jail following his alleged involvement in the riots and was booked into jail at 9pm on Friday under a US Marshall's warrant.

Adam Johnson holding Speaker Pelosi&#x002019;s lecternGetty Images
Adam Johnson holding Speaker Pelosi’s lecternGetty Images

Johnson was charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to a statement released by the FBI.

The image of him grinning and waving at cameras while holding Ms Pelosi’s lectern went viral on social media. A local newspaper The Bradenton Herald and other news outlets quickly identified him.

Derrick Evans

Derrick Evans resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West Virginia after being arrested and charged with entering a restricted area of the Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters.

Evans, 35, appeared before a federal judge in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday after being arrested. If convicted, he faces up to a year and a half in federal prison for two misdemeanor charges: entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct.

Derrick Evans has resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West VirginiaSholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Derrick Evans has resigned his position as a state lawmaker in West VirginiaSholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

He issued a statement Saturday that he takes full responsibility for his actions. In a since-deleted video that was widely shared online, Evans is seen clamoring inside a jampacked Capitol building doorway, trying with others to push his way inside.

He hollers along with other loyalists of President Donald Trump and fist-bumps a law enforcement officer who let them in.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr wrote multiple text messages that said he wanted to shoot or run over Speaker Pelosi on Wednesday as Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress.

The alleged rioter, who has been charged with writing threats and possessing a firearm and ammunition, is said to have written in a text that he wanted to put “a bullet in [Nancy Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV”.

According to arrest documents, he wrote in another that he was headed to Washington DC with “a s**t ton of…armour piercing ammo”, along with other messages about running over the House speaker.

Federal agents found weapons in his trailer parked near his hotel in Washington. They included a Glock handgun, a pistol, a Tavor X95 assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Eric Gavelek Munchel

Eric Gavelek Munchel was taken into custody in Nashville on Sunday according to the Justice Department. Several weapons were recovered at the time of his arrest.

Eric Munchell was pictured in the Senate chamber holding plastic restraintsGetty Images
Eric Munchell was pictured in the Senate chamber holding plastic restraintsGetty Images

Munchel was one of two men photographed wearing military gear and holding plastic restraints inside the Capitol building, alerting authorities to the likelihood that some of those that stormed Congress intended to take hostages.

The former bartender entered the building with his mother, both wearing bulletproof vests.

Larry Brock

Larry Brock of Texas was reportedly identified from photographs by his ex-wife. The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, a veteran with more than 20 years of service, was pictured wearing military attire, including a green helmet, tactical vests, and black and camo jacket.

Larry Brock (in helmet) pictured on the floor of the SenateGetty Images
Larry Brock (in helmet) pictured on the floor of the SenateGetty Images

As with Munchel, Brock was also seen in possession of white flex cuff restraints used by law enforcement to detain suspects. He was seen on the floor of the Senate and in video coming out of Speaker Pelosi’s office.

Doug Jensen

Doug Jensen, 41, was arrested by the FBI on Friday in Des Moines, Iowa, after returning home from the riot. A photographer captured images of him confronting Capitol Police officers outside of the Senate chamber on Wednesday.

Jensen was wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with a large Q and the phrase “Trust The Plan,” a reference to QAnon.

His older brother, William Routh, told the Associated Press on Saturday that Jensen believed that the person posting on social media as Q was either Trump or someone very close to the president.

Doug Jensen confronting police officersAP
Doug Jensen confronting police officersAP

“I feel like he had a lot of influence from the internet that confused or obscured his views on certain things,” said Mr Routh, of Clarksville, Arkansas, who described himself as a Republican Trump supporter. “When I talked to him, he thought that maybe this was Trump telling him what to do.”

Bradley Rukstales

Bradley Rukstales, 52, the CEO of a marketing firm in Illinois, was arrested for taking part in the breach of the Capitol and charged with unlawful entry, according to WBEZ.

In a statement on Thursday, Rukstales, who is from Inverness, Illinois, and president of the data-analytics firm Cogensia, apologised and said that he regrets the embarrassment it has caused his friends and family.

In a brief interview with CBS, he said: “I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or any of that – I was in the wrong place at the wrong time and I regret my part in that. And that’s all I’m comfortable saying.”

Cognesia distanced itself from Rukstales’ actions and placed him on leave while the company further assesses the situation.

With additional reporting by The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Why Democrats won in Georgia

    A massive voter drive and GOP-infighting helped Democrats win two of the most important Senate races in modern American history.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • China denies coercive birth control measures in Xinjiang

    A Chinese official on Monday denied Beijing has imposed coercive birth control measures among Muslim minority women, following an outcry over a tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Washington claiming that government polices had freed women of the Uighur ethnic group from being “baby-making machines.” Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, told reporters Monday that birth control decisions were made of the person’s own free will and that “no organization or individual can interfere.” “The growth rate of the Uighur population is not only higher than that of the whole Xinjiang population, but also higher than that of the minority population, and more significantly higher than that of the (Chinese majority) Han population," Xu said.

  • Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin denies cancer rumours amid power struggle

    The office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is grappling with discontent in his ruling coalition, denied on Monday that he was undergoing treatment for cancer. Muhyiddin was declared free of cancer in June after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. "Rumours saying that the prime minister requires treatment for cancer are not true and are ill intentioned," Muhyiddin's office said in a statement.

  • Fears for Biden inauguration as FBI warns of  'armed uprising' and pro-Trump protests in 50 state capitals

    The FBI has intelligence that pro-Donald Trump supporters are planning armed protests in 50 state capitals around the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to reports. The agency received information about an “identified armed group intending to travel to Washington DC on 16 January”, according to a briefing obtained by ABC News. Warning of a potential “uprising” if the president was removed from office prematurely, the FBI said groups were calling for the “storming” of state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings if Congress attempts to enact the 25th Amendment prior to Inauguration Day. Far-right social media users have discussed actions tied to January 20 for months, but the storming of the US Capitol "energised" the online chatter, said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Thousands of Yale and Harvard law school alumni and students petition for Cruz and Hawley to be disbarred

    Petition says senators ‘fundamentally unfit for membership of legal profession’

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What Mike Pence should learn from Judas Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Biden's last major hire is career diplomat Burns to run CIA

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday tapped a former career diplomat in William Burns to lead the CIA as the Democrat raced to put a national security team in place days before his inauguration. Burns, who speaks Arabic and Russian, was ambassador to Moscow from 2005 to 2008 and led secret talks that paved the way to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal under former Democratic President Barack Obama. The Biden administration would be keen to revive the nuclear deal abandoned by Republican President Donald Trump and also to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cyber attack on U.S. government agencies last year.

  • Warnock condemns Capitol rioters in post-election sermon

    In his first sermon since being declared a winner in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, the Rev. Raphael Warnock on Sunday addressed last week’s deadly Capitol Hill riot that all but overshadowed his historic victory. “Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story, our great and grand American story, began to emerge,” Warnock said in a 30-minute message broadcast from Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. On Wednesday, just hours before wins by Warnock, Ebenezer's senior pastor, and fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff helped flip the Senate to Democratic control, thousands in a mostly white insurrectionist mob breached U.S. Capitol security in an attempt to disrupt Congress from certifying the Nov. 3 election victory for President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Explainer-How will Trump get his message out without social media?

    The decision by tech companies to clamp down on President Donald Trump's ability to speak to followers through mainstream social media may force him to tap more traditional methods of communication or more isolated conservative online channels during his final days in office, experts say. Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach, fearing continued violence stemming from his posts after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building last week.

  • Capitol rioters shown beating face-down police officer

    Information continues to be released regarding Wednesday’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and the new updates prove to be just as shocking as what we already know. A new video released on Sunday shows pro-Trump rioters beating an officer who is laying facedown on the ground. The rioters pull the officer down and use objects in their hands to beat him.

  • Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests

    Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, granting them access to the most sacred place on the altar, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. Francis amended the law to formalize and institutionalize what is common practice in many parts of the world: Women can be installed as lectors, to read Scripture, and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Francis said he was making the change to increase recognition of the “precious contribution” women make in the church, while emphasizing that all baptized Catholics have a role to play in the church’s mission.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China goes into 'wartime mode' after 103 new Covid cases detected in city of 11 million

    A year after the coronavirus first erupted in Wuhan, China has declared “wartime mode” and has locked down another city of 11 million to combat a resurgence of infections. Authorities in Shijiazhuang, a city in northeastern China, have barred people and vehicles from leaving in efforts to curb infection spread after the country reported its biggest one-day increase in five months with 103 new cases. The city has been among the hardest hit after a handful of infections first cropped up in Beijing mid-December and spread across at least four surrounding provinces, including Hebei, where Shijiazhuang is located. Since then, China has discovered 727 infections - although hundreds of asymptomatic cases have also been found, which aren't included in the official daily tally of cases.

  • WaPo Allows Activists to Misrepresent Capitol Riots to Make Racial, Political Points

    Multiple Washington Post articles published in the days following the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill ignored key details in an effort to cast the day’s events as the inevitable consequence of racially disparate policing.One such article — titled “Kid glove treatment of pro-Trump mob contrasts with strong-arm police tactics against Black Lives Matter, activists say” — was published Wednesday evening, just hours after the chaos subsided. It quotes a number of Black Lives Matter activists who misrepresent the day’s events to suggest that the police went easy on the pro-Trump rioters because they were predominantly white. The four reporters whose bylines are listed on the article didn't bother to fact-check any of the false claims.The article ignores, among other pertinent facts, that a Trump supporter was fatally shot by police and that the D.C. mayor initially requested that National Guard on the scene have a “narrow, unarmed mission.”“There was no shooting, no rubber bullets, no tear gas,” Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, told the paper. “It was nothing like what we have seen. Nothing like what we have seen.”DeRay Mckesson, described in the Post as “a leading voice of the Black Lives Matter movement” told the paper that “Black and Brown people have been shot and arrested for far less.”“Black people would not have even gotten into the building. They would have started shooting at them the minute they started to rush at the police,” he said.In reality, police used tear gas, flash bang grenades, and deadly force in a struggle to defend the Capitol from the mob, though footage has emerged of some cops giving up after their lines had been breached, taking selfies with and allowing the flood of Trump supporters intent on stopping the certification of Electoral College votes to enter the Capitol.However, a small group of Capitol Police officers made a stand to protect lawmakers who were hiding in the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House Chamber. One Trump supporter — U.S. Air Force veteran turned conspiracy theorist Ashli Babbitt — was shot by Capitol Police while trying to enter the lobby. Three other Trump supporters died of apparent medical emergencies suffered during the riot, while a Capitol police officer died in the hospital Thursday after being reportedly hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.> Capitol Police are using flashbangs to try to get the Trump crowd to disperse. pic.twitter.com/IHAtc1dsJ5> > -- Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021> "Make no mistake: If the protesters were black, they would have been tear-gassed, battered, and perhaps shot.” pic.twitter.com/LSm3Y4WiVk> > -- tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 8, 2021The Post article goes on to describe rioters as “breaking down barricades, smashing windows and striking police officers — without obvious consequence.” The piece also mentions “images of men and women wearing red Trump 2020 hats and clutching American and Confederate flags walking through the Capitol largely unmolested.” It made no mention of those killed in the chaos. It has not been updated to reflect Babbitt’s death nor the arrests of dozens of Trump supporters for their roles in the riot.On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used similar racial framing in public comments. Biden argued that “no one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently,” while Harris said, “We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.”In the buildup to the unrest that was expected on Wednesday, the Post published a story noting that D.C. mayor Muriel E. Bowser had activated every city police officer to be on duty Tuesday and Wednesday, along with over 300 members of the D.C. National Guard. The article noted that the officials had “limited the size and scope” of the National Guard’s role “after a deployment during racial justice protests in June raised questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to use the military as a political club.”Bowser said as much in a Tuesday press release, which clarified that the Metropolitan Police Department “has additional logistical support of unarmed members of the DC National Guard, who will work under the direction of, and in coordination with, MPD.”But after the chaos at the Capitol, the Post — which first reported incorrectly that the Pentagon had “denied” National Guard reinforcements — ran an additional story titled “Pentagon placed limits on D.C. Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests due to narrow mission,” the implication being Trump appointees decided to slow-walk reinforcements to overwhelmed police forces.The story was subsequently updated to reflect that the restraints were placed on the National Guard “in response to a request from the D.C. mayor,” which complicated the initial political angle.A defense official told the Post that city officials had initially asked for “the deployment of only a small contingent of some 340 guardsmen, primarily to control traffic and monitor Metro stations.”“All commanders have left and right limits,” the official said. “There is no such thing as carte blanche.”

  • Trump remains defiant amid anger over Capitol riot

    President Trump enters the last days of his presidency isolated and shunned by former allies and members of his own party as he faces a second impeachment and growing calls for his resignation after his supporters launched an assault on the nation's Capitol in an effort to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

  • Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches

    Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have set out plans to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley said in filings to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Sunday evening that they will delist 500 Hong Kong-listed structured products that are linked to telecom companies China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom or are linked to local indexes including the Hang Seng Index - whose components include the telecom companies.

  • More Capitol rioters in viral posts arrested

    Federal agents arrested two more Capitol Hill rioters whose images had gone viral while a top Democratic lawmaker called on mobile carriers to preserve social media content related to the carnage. The U.S. Department of Justice said Jacob Anthony Chansley, who featured prominently on social media wearing horns, a fur pelt, face paint and brandishing a spear adorned with the U.S. flag, turned himself in to police. Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, called the Washington office of the FBI on Thursday and voluntarily spoke to law enforcement. The DOJ said in a statement quote: "Chansley said that he came as part of a group effort with other 'patriots' from Arizona, at the request of the President that all 'patriots' come to D.C. on January 6, 2021." Before his arrest, NBC reported that Chansley gloated about how the crowd infiltrated the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee, telling the network quote:"The fact that we had a bunch of traitors in office, hunkered down, put on gas masks and retreat to their underground bunker, I consider that a win." Chansley faces several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Federal agents have also arrested Adam Christian Johnson who was photographed smiling and waving as he carried off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern. 36-year-old Johnson of Parrish, Florida was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night. Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol on Wednesday – that left five people dead including a Capitol Hill police officer - with the FBI asking the public for help in identifying participants. Many of them posted their involvement in the riot on social media including West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans who live-streamed himself entering the Capitol on Wednesday. He was later arrested and charged and he announced his resignation on Saturday. Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner on Saturday urged mobile carriers to keep content and associated meta-data connected to the riot, which erupted as lawmakers gathered to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden.