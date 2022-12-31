Most Oregonians to see significant increase in electric rates in 2023

Portland General Electric crews repair a power line near Faragate Street and Brown Island Road in South Salem.

Electric rates for most of Oregon will increase significantly in the new year.

Residential customers of PGE will see a 7% increase starting Jan. 1. For the typical customer who uses 780 kilowatt hours, that will be an increase to $122.60 per month from $114.54, according to the Oregon Public Utilities Commission.

For residential customers of Pacific Power, rates will increase an average of 15.1% starting Jan. 1. For a customer who uses 900 kilowatt hours per month, their monthly bill will go up to an average of $111.34 from $91.89.

Portland General Electric has about 900,000 customers in Oregon, which makes up about 2 million people. Its territory includes much of the north Willamette Valley including most of Salem and Portland.

Pacific Power has about 630,000 customers in Oregon, including cities like Stayton and Albany.

PGE customers already saw a 3.6% rate increase in May.

Pacific Power had asked for a 14% increase for residential customers in its initial rate case filing in May.

Both of those increases came after the Public Utility Commission, which regulates investor-owned utility companies in Oregon, approved the increases for 2023.

“Unfortunately, fuel cost increases and supply chain delays caused by global events, combined with increasing volatility in regional electricity markets, drive the price for utilities to produce and purchase electricity,” PUC chair Megan Decker said in a statement.

“Although the utilities cannot avoid all of the impacts of these higher prices in the short term, there may be options available for residential customers to help reduce the bottom line impact.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of electricity in the United States went up 13.7% in the past year.

Pacific Power’s increase also includes costs like wildfire mitigation.

Earlier this year, PUC approved a 14% rate increase for residential natural gas customers of Northwest Natural.

In October, Pacific Power started a program that gives low-income customers a discount of 20% to 40% if their income is between 0% and 60% of the state’s median income.

Story continues

To apply for the program, go to bit.ly/3jADL6d

PGE also launched a similar program in April that discounts power by 15% to 25% to low-income customers. To apply, go to bit.ly/3FYlozK

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Electric rates to increase for most Oregonians in 2023