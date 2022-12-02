The Most Outrageous Holiday Décor of 2022 and Where To Buy It

Anastasiia Stiahailo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

'Tis the season to outdo your neighbors with your extravagant--and sometimes expensive--holiday decorations. The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend 6% to 8% more on the holidays than they did last year, bringing total holiday spending to between $942.6 and $960.4 billion. A part of that spending is going toward decking the halls with holiday decor.

Mental health experts say that putting up holiday decorations can actually lift your spirits, and recommend that people who are eager to put up trees and other seasonal adornments go ahead and break out their Christmas best as early as they please.

Though most will spend a fairly modest amount on holiday decor this year, the sky's the limit when it comes to decor. Here's a look at 7 of the most outrageous holiday decorations you can buy online this year.

Amazon

1. ADITAM Tree Premium Christmas Tree

Premium is in the name and it better be a very premium tree for $11,763.99. The tree ranges between 6-10 feet tall and comes with decorations, including a "Merry Christmas" sign. It also comes with multiple colored baubles and lights.

Bergdorf Goodman

2. High Heel Shoes Table

Do you need a new novelty table to set your incoming gifts and holiday greeting cards on? Look no further than the High Heels Shoes Square Table by Patience Brewster, available at Bergdorf Goodman. The ensemble, made of wood of composite and resin, looks like it plopped right out of a Dr. Seuss tale. This lime green furnishing retails at Bergdorf Goodman for $1,495.

Neiman Marcus

3. Gold and Crystal Teddy Bear

The nights get chilly this time of year, and what better to cozy up with than an adorable teddy bear? Well, perhaps not this teddy bear, which isn't made of the most cuddly material. The 24k Gold Swarovski Grand Teddy Luxe Decor sells at Neiman Marcus for $6,846. The elegant display piece is decked out in handset diamond-cut Swarovski crystal chatons and is made of polymer and copper -- with 24-karat yellow gold plating.

Kent Johansson / Shutterstock.com

4. A Jumbo Nativity Scene

Nativity scenes are one of the more overtly religious Christmas decorations, representing the storied scene of Jesus's birth in a modest manger. Still, for those looking to go big on holiday decor, this iconic adornment can be anything but humble. The 59" Heaven's Majesty Nativity Set -- comprising 12 pieces -- goes for $7,995.00 at Chiarelli's Religious Goods And Church Supply. You can also buy add-on figures.

Amazon

5. 40-foot Inflatable Santa

Ever wanted a big ol' Santa to greet (or frighten) your neighbors? Now, your wish can be granted with this towering Santa figure. He comes with a huge sack on his back as well, to send a message to all of your neighbors that you're securing a huge bag this year. This all can be yours for $3,459.99.

Macy's

6. Hand Painted Noah Ark Angel Figurine

This G.Debrekht wood-carved work of art will run you $2,160.99. The figure features a 4" tall angel with a painting of passengers--both human and animal--boarding Noah's Ark on the front of her gown, and the ark itself on the back.

Bergdorf Goodman

7. Life Size Reindeer Figure

For when a miniature reindeer won't do the job, get what you deserve: a 5.5 ft. tall reindeer complete with faux fur that costs thousands of dollars. You'll spend $7,225 to own the big guy, but it will prove to everyone how seriously you take the holidays. You might even outdo Santa with this purchase.

Neiman Marcus

8. Kids Nutcracker with Swarovski Crystals

FAO Schwarz comes in hot with this 20" tall jeweled nutcracker toy that says it's meant for children, but you'd really have to trust your kids to let them play with this. Coming in at a cool $5,600, it's an expensive wish list item for Santa to deliver, but if your child craves the glamorous life, this is the perfect gift.

Nicole Spector contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Outrageous Holiday Décor of 2022 and Where To Buy It