The Most Overvalued Marijuana Stock Right Now

Last year, the marijuana industry did something it had never done before: It gained legitimacy.

In October, Canada became the first industrialized country and only the second country in the world, besides Uruguay, to legalize recreational weed. Although it's going to take a few years for the industry to ramp up its capacity, the legal cannabis industry in Canada is very much capable of $5 billion or more in added annual sales. Of course, this is just the beginning.

The latest co-authored report from Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics calls for 38% growth in legal pot sales globally in 2019 to nearly $17 billion. This will be the result of Canada's legalization, rapid sales growth in California, and ongoing legalization efforts throughout the world (and within the United States).

The most overvalued pot stock

As investors, we're cognizant of the once-in-a-generation growth opportunity that legal cannabis presents. We're also acutely aware that not every pot stock will be a winner, or is worth buying. This means, even in the early going, there are almost certainly overvalued marijuana stocks.

With the understanding that valuation can be subjective, I see a number of well-known pot stocks that have difficult-to-justify market capitalizations. One, however, stands out as being the most overvalued of all.

The runner-ups

This time last year, I would have given Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) the nod as the most overvalued pot stock. Aurora is on track to be the largest producer of all Canadian weed stocks, with "more than 500,000 kilograms" (over 1 million pounds) annually, according to the company. But this estimate is probably conservative, especially with Aurora completing its acquisition of South America's ICC Labs in late 2018. ICC already had 92,000 square feet of operational grow space and was in the midst of constructing another 1.1 million square feet of capacity. This should push Aurora to around 700,000 kilograms of annual yield, in my estimate.

But Aurora also has a dark side: dilution. The company's growth-at-any-cost strategy has made its stock a deadweight for its shareholders. Aurora has completed a number of major acquisitions, financing these deals entirely, or almost entirely, with its common stock. Since the end of its fiscal 2014 (June 30, 2014), its share count will have ballooned from 16 million to what I suspect will be more than 1 billion by the end of fiscal 2019 (June 30, 2019). And yet, I don't consider it the most overvalued marijuana stock right now.