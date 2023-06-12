"The Most Philadelphia Man Ever" Has Been Found After Going Viral In A Local News Interview About The I-95 Collapse
Yesterday, a piece of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker caught fire underneath an overpass.
There's literally a CHUNK of highway taken out.
Early this AM a vehicle fire under I-95 in Philly caused part of the highway to collapse.While this is still an active scene, I completed an aerial view of the site and was briefed by first responders, law enforcement and transportation experts on the ground with @PhillyMayor. pic.twitter.com/g4rHy5NTMM
While it's wild to see a piece of a highway, like, gone, the *highlight* of this whole thing is an interview with a Philly resident.
BREAKING— Aerial view of I-95 collapse from #Chopper3. This is an entire deck of the highway’s northbound lanes, compromised by a truck fire that burned beneath the overpass. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0zL6Fpnmag
Here it is:
A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs
His completely nonchalant recalling of the collapse is quite iconic and striking a cord with anyone from Philly.
Everyone is talking about his accent.
Perfected executed Northeast Philly accent (grew up just outside the city). 10/10. 😂👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/lnLiEeEzR0
From "a classic Philly man on the street" moment.
A classic Philly man on the street react https://t.co/5ChwAmolO5
To "I'd trust this guy to tell me where the best cheesesteak in Philly is."
I'd trust this guy to tell me where the best cheesesteak in Philly is. https://t.co/fZQy83tJoq
"I can’t explain it but hearing this NE Philly guy explain the collapse on 95 is like chicken noodle soup for the soul," this person said.
I can’t explain it but hearing this NE Philly guy explain the collapse on 95 is like chicken noodle soup for the soul https://t.co/KJXzufrWW0
The "most Philadelphia man" has been found.
this is the Most Philadelphia Man that they could have possibly found to comment on the story. excellent work https://t.co/77rHZvYoAc
And if you didn't know, now you do, this is what people from Philadelphia sound like.
When I first met someone with thus accent, I had no idea that Philly people sounded like this. It was in an academic setting, so I thought they were doing a really bad attempt at a transatlantic thing https://t.co/LUGLrKt4Xk
