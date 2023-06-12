"The Most Philadelphia Man Ever" Has Been Found After Going Viral In A Local News Interview About The I-95 Collapse

Early this AM a vehicle fire under I-95 in Philly caused part of the highway to collapse.While this is still an active scene, I completed an aerial view of the site and was briefed by first responders, law enforcement and transportation experts on the ground with @PhillyMayor. pic.twitter.com/g4rHy5NTMM

— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023