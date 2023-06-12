"The Most Philadelphia Man Ever" Has Been Found After Going Viral In A Local News Interview About The I-95 Collapse

Yesterday, a piece of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker caught fire underneath an overpass.

Handout / City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management via Getty Images
There's literally a CHUNK of highway taken out.

Early this AM a vehicle fire under I-95 in Philly caused part of the highway to collapse.While this is still an active scene, I completed an aerial view of the site and was briefed by first responders, law enforcement and transportation experts on the ground with @PhillyMayor. pic.twitter.com/g4rHy5NTMM

— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) June 11, 2023

While it's wild to see a piece of a highway, like, gone, the *highlight* of this whole thing is an interview with a Philly resident.

BREAKING— Aerial view of I-95 collapse from #Chopper3. This is an entire deck of the highway’s northbound lanes, compromised by a truck fire that burned beneath the overpass. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0zL6Fpnmag

— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 11, 2023

Here it is:

A neighbor in NE Philly describes what it was like to wake up to the confusion just outside his door after a portion of I-95 collapsed just a few blocks from him. pic.twitter.com/PVh3VwjtEs

— Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) June 11, 2023

His completely nonchalant recalling of the collapse is quite iconic and striking a cord with anyone from Philly.

Fox Twitter: @MarcusFOX29
Everyone is talking about his accent.

Perfected executed Northeast Philly accent (grew up just outside the city). 10/10. 😂👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/lnLiEeEzR0

— amybinnyc (@amybraun7) June 11, 2023

From "a classic Philly man on the street" moment.

A classic Philly man on the street react https://t.co/5ChwAmolO5

— J.J. Abbott 🔔 (@jjabbott) June 11, 2023

To "I'd trust this guy to tell me where the best cheesesteak in Philly is."

I'd trust this guy to tell me where the best cheesesteak in Philly is. https://t.co/fZQy83tJoq

— Lorne Freund (@VonVonTheNutGuy) June 12, 2023

"I can’t explain it but hearing this NE Philly guy explain the collapse on 95 is like chicken noodle soup for the soul," this person said.

I can’t explain it but hearing this NE Philly guy explain the collapse on 95 is like chicken noodle soup for the soul https://t.co/KJXzufrWW0

— Jared Phillips (@JaredL_Phillips) June 11, 2023

The "most Philadelphia man" has been found.

this is the Most Philadelphia Man that they could have possibly found to comment on the story. excellent work https://t.co/77rHZvYoAc

— notes app enjoyer (@stephk_davis) June 12, 2023

And if you didn't know, now you do, this is what people from Philadelphia sound like.

When I first met someone with thus accent, I had no idea that Philly people sounded like this. It was in an academic setting, so I thought they were doing a really bad attempt at a transatlantic thing https://t.co/LUGLrKt4Xk

— Donald Planey (@donald_planey) June 12, 2023

Thank you to this man for that.

