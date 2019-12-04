The most popular animal photos of the year show leopards hunting an anaconda and penguins passing a snowball back and forth

The London Natural History Museum's annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition offers the public the chance to vote on their favorite images.

The front-runners for the people's choice award include images of a rainforest frog enjoying a spidery meal, a lounging leopard, and a curious golden eagle.

People can vote on their favorites until February 4, 2020.

Here are 20 of the top photographs in this year's contest.

Humans rarely get to glimpse the the animal kingdom up-close. But each year, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest, which is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London, offers a peek into the lives of species around the world.

The contest awards photographers whose work inspires us to consider our place in the natural world and our responsibility to protect it.

This year, photographers from 100 countries submitted 48,000 entries, and contest judges announced a group of winners in October. Now, the public gets to vote on a people's choice award.

The contest organizers curated a shortlist of photographs for this voting process. Many of those images throw into sharp relief the relationships between creatures — mothers and cubs, predators and prey, people and animals. One photo captures a baby jaguar and its mother toting a large anaconda, while another seems to show two mice duking it out on a London Underground platform.

Here are 20 of the best front-runners in this year's people's choice contest. Voting is open until February 4, 2020, and the overall winner will be announced in February after voting ends.

Kenyan photographer Clement Mwangi spent time observing this beautiful leopard as she soaked up the warm rays of the setting sun.

A leopard basks under the sun in Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve.

Mwangi said that sometimes as a wildlife photographer, you can miss the exceptional while looking for the unusual.

Photographer Ingo Ardnt captured another serene wildcat on camera in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. He followed these pumas for over two years.

A female puma gazes through the roughage in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

This female eventually became so used to his presence that one day she fell asleep while Ardnt was nearby. That enabled him to capture this portrait of her relaxed face as she awoke.

Of course, big cats are not known for being peaceful. In this image, a jaguar cub helps its mother carry a giant anaconda out of the Três Irmãos river in Brazil.

A jaguar and her cub carry an anaconda in Pantanal, Brazil.

The two hunters and their prey mesmerized photographer Michel Zoghzoghi, who was boating on the river.

Jaguars are known to eat snakes, fish, turtles, deer, tapirs, and caimans.

Mothers and their young make for especially compelling wildlife photography. In this image, Marion Volborn caught a grizzly mother and her cub scratching that unreachable itch.

A grizzly bear and her cub by the Nakina River in British Columbia, Canada.