These Are the Most Popular Cars by State

Have you ever been curious to know the most popular car in your state? iSeeCars.com put together a list of the best-selling passenger car by state for the year 2021, giving us an idea of the tastes drivers have for each region of the United States.

Big surprise: People love pickup trucks, especially the Ford F-150. Out of all 50 states, 32 had pickup trucks as their most popular vehicles. And out of those 32, 20 were the F-150. Only three states had sedans as their most popular cars. The rest were SUVs or crossovers.

Alabama: Toyota Camry

Share of all new car sales: 5.4 percent

Check out our full review of the Camry

Toyota

Alaska: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 7.0 percent

Read our review of the Ram 1500 TRX

Stellantis

Arizona: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent

Check out our 1500 TRX track review from Lime Rock Park

Stellantis

Arkansas: GMC Sierra 1500

Share of all new car sales: 5.4 percent

You can now get the off-road AT4X trim with a diesel engine

Lisa Linke

California: Honda Civic

Share of all new car sales: 3.9 percent

Read our full review of the Civic hatchback right here

Honda

Colorado: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent

Here's our full F-150 Raptor review



Ford

Connecticut: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent

The CR-V has one of the best SUV interiors on sale right now

Honda

Delaware: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent

The Silverado High Country is a great road trip truck

Mack Hogan

Florida: Toyota RAV4

Share of all new car sales: 3.3 percent

The RAV4 is one of the best cars for the money

Toyota

Georgia: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.3 percent

Check out our review of the latest V-6-powered Raptor

Ford

Hawaii: Nissan Frontier

Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent

Read our full review right here

Chris Perkins

Idaho: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 6.7 percent

Read our off-road review of the F-150 Lightning here

Ford

Illinois: Hyundai Tucson

Share of all new car sales: 2.5 percent

The Tucson is one of the best hybrid SUVs on sale

Hyundai

Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent

Read our full Silverado ZR2 off-road test here

Chevrolet

Iowa: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.7 percent

Here's how the Raptor beats the TRX in one big way

Ford

Kansas: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.1 percent

Read our review of the F-150 Tremor here

Ford

Kentucky: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 4.2 percent

Watch this Ram 1500 TRX tackle a wet German Autobahn

Stellantis

Louisiana: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.2 percent

Check out our review of the F-150 Raptor from 2017 here

Ford

Maine: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 6.0 percent

Listen to the Raptor R's V-8 grumble

Ford

Maryland: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent

Read our full review of the CR-V here

Honda

Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4

Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent

The RAV4 is one of the best hybrid SUVs on sale right now

Toyota

Michigan: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 4.7 percent

Here's why the Ram 1500 TRX needs a burnout mode

Stellantis

Minnesota: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent

Here's how much the Raptor R costs

Ford

Mississippi: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.9 percent

Read our full review of the Raptor R right here

Ford

Missouri: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Share of all new car sales: 3.8 percent

The Silverado ZR2 is happiest in the mud

Chevrolet

Montana: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 7.7 percent

The Raptor R makes for one heck of a drift truck

Ford

Nebraska: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.0 percent

Here's our in-depth review of the F-150 Lightning

Ford

Nevada: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent

Read our long-term review of the Ram 1500 here

Stellantis

New Hampshire: Toyota Tacoma

Share of all new car sales: 2.9 percent

Here's what you need to know about the Tacoma

Toyota

New Jersey: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 2.9 percent

See every angle of the CR-V with our image gallery

Honda

New Mexico: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent

Ford sells a supercharger package that allows for 700 hp

Ford

New York: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 2.6 percent

The CR-V is proof you don't need a bigger SUV

Honda

North Carolina: Toyota Camry

Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent

Check out our Camry vs. Lotus Evora 400 test



Toyota

North Dakota: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 6.4 percent

Listen to this straight-piped F-150 Raptor R

Ford

Ohio: Ram 1500

Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent

This bright yellow version is called the TRX Havoc Edition

Stellantis

Oklahoma: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.5 percent

Read our full review of the F-150 here

Ford

Oregon: Toyota Tacoma

Share of all new car sales: 3.0 percent

Check out the Tacoma from every angle with our gallery

Toyota

Pennsylvania: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent

Honda built an 800-hp CR-V race car

Honda

Rhode Island: Toyota Highlander

Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent

Here's our full review of the Grand Highlander

Toyota

South Carolina: Toyota RAV4

Share of all new car sales: 3.5 percent

A trials bike taught us to love the RAV4

Toyota

South Dakota: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 6.8 percent

We like the base-model F-150 the most

Ford

Tennessee: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 3.3 percent

Check out all the cool tech available on the F-150

Ford

Texas: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.5 percent

Everything you need to know about the Lightning's frunk

Ford

Utah: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent

The Shelby Super Snake is our favorite F-150

Ford

Vermont: Subaru Crosstrek

Share of all new car sales: 4.9 percent

Check out our review of the Crosstrek

Lucas Bell

Virginia: Honda CR-V

Share of all new car sales: 2.7 percent

Honda's CR-V race car uses IndyCar power

Honda

Washington: Toyota Tacoma

Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent

Toyota cannot screw up the new Tacoma

Toyota

West Virginia: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Share of all new car sales: 4.3 percent

Here's our review of the Silverado Trail Boss

Chevrolet

Wisconsin: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 5.2 percent

Read our review of the all-electric F-150 Lightning here

Ford

Wyoming: Ford F-150

Share of all new car sales: 6.3 percent

Check out the F-150 Lightning from every angle

Ford

