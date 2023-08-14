These Are the Most Popular Cars by State
Have you ever been curious to know the most popular car in your state? iSeeCars.com put together a list of the best-selling passenger car by state for the year 2021, giving us an idea of the tastes drivers have for each region of the United States.
Big surprise: People love pickup trucks, especially the Ford F-150. Out of all 50 states, 32 had pickup trucks as their most popular vehicles. And out of those 32, 20 were the F-150. Only three states had sedans as their most popular cars. The rest were SUVs or crossovers.
Alabama: Toyota Camry
Share of all new car sales: 5.4 percent
Check out our full review of the Camry
Alaska: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 7.0 percent
Read our review of the Ram 1500 TRX
Arizona: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent
Check out our 1500 TRX track review from Lime Rock Park
Arkansas: GMC Sierra 1500
Share of all new car sales: 5.4 percent
You can now get the off-road AT4X trim with a diesel engine
California: Honda Civic
Share of all new car sales: 3.9 percent
Read our full review of the Civic hatchback right here
Colorado: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent
Here's our full F-150 Raptor review
Connecticut: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent
The CR-V has one of the best SUV interiors on sale right now
Delaware: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent
The Silverado High Country is a great road trip truck
Florida: Toyota RAV4
Share of all new car sales: 3.3 percent
The RAV4 is one of the best cars for the money
Georgia: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.3 percent
Check out our review of the latest V-6-powered Raptor
Hawaii: Nissan Frontier
Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent
Read our full review right here
Idaho: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 6.7 percent
Read our off-road review of the F-150 Lightning here
Illinois: Hyundai Tucson
Share of all new car sales: 2.5 percent
The Tucson is one of the best hybrid SUVs on sale
Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent
Read our full Silverado ZR2 off-road test here
Iowa: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.7 percent
Here's how the Raptor beats the TRX in one big way
Kansas: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.1 percent
Read our review of the F-150 Tremor here
Kentucky: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 4.2 percent
Watch this Ram 1500 TRX tackle a wet German Autobahn
Louisiana: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.2 percent
Check out our review of the F-150 Raptor from 2017 here
Maine: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 6.0 percent
Listen to the Raptor R's V-8 grumble
Maryland: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent
Read our full review of the CR-V here
Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4
Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent
The RAV4 is one of the best hybrid SUVs on sale right now
Michigan: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 4.7 percent
Here's why the Ram 1500 TRX needs a burnout mode
Minnesota: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent
Here's how much the Raptor R costs
Mississippi: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.9 percent
Read our full review of the Raptor R right here
Missouri: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Share of all new car sales: 3.8 percent
The Silverado ZR2 is happiest in the mud
Montana: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 7.7 percent
The Raptor R makes for one heck of a drift truck
Nebraska: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.0 percent
Here's our in-depth review of the F-150 Lightning
Nevada: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent
Read our long-term review of the Ram 1500 here
New Hampshire: Toyota Tacoma
Share of all new car sales: 2.9 percent
Here's what you need to know about the Tacoma
New Jersey: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 2.9 percent
See every angle of the CR-V with our image gallery
New Mexico: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent
Ford sells a supercharger package that allows for 700 hp
New York: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 2.6 percent
The CR-V is proof you don't need a bigger SUV
North Carolina: Toyota Camry
Share of all new car sales: 3.2 percent
Check out our Camry vs. Lotus Evora 400 test
North Dakota: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 6.4 percent
Listen to this straight-piped F-150 Raptor R
Ohio: Ram 1500
Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent
This bright yellow version is called the TRX Havoc Edition
Oklahoma: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.5 percent
Read our full review of the F-150 here
Oregon: Toyota Tacoma
Share of all new car sales: 3.0 percent
Check out the Tacoma from every angle with our gallery
Pennsylvania: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 3.1 percent
Honda built an 800-hp CR-V race car
Rhode Island: Toyota Highlander
Share of all new car sales: 4.1 percent
Here's our full review of the Grand Highlander
South Carolina: Toyota RAV4
Share of all new car sales: 3.5 percent
A trials bike taught us to love the RAV4
South Dakota: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 6.8 percent
We like the base-model F-150 the most
Tennessee: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 3.3 percent
Check out all the cool tech available on the F-150
Texas: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.5 percent
Everything you need to know about the Lightning's frunk
Utah: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 4.6 percent
The Shelby Super Snake is our favorite F-150
Vermont: Subaru Crosstrek
Share of all new car sales: 4.9 percent
Check out our review of the Crosstrek
Virginia: Honda CR-V
Share of all new car sales: 2.7 percent
Honda's CR-V race car uses IndyCar power
Washington: Toyota Tacoma
Share of all new car sales: 2.8 percent
Toyota cannot screw up the new Tacoma
West Virginia: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Share of all new car sales: 4.3 percent
Here's our review of the Silverado Trail Boss
Wisconsin: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 5.2 percent
Read our review of the all-electric F-150 Lightning here
Wyoming: Ford F-150
Share of all new car sales: 6.3 percent
Check out the F-150 Lightning from every angle
You Might Also Like