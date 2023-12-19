The most popular Christmas cookie in Ohio, according to Google

Google Trends published a map of the most searched cookies by state in 2023.

Christmas is one week away and families across the country are baking sweet treats in preparation for ol' St. Nick.

According to Google Trends, the state you live in may impact which holiday-themed cookies you and your loved ones create this year. Google Trends shared a map with USA TODAY of the most uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2023.

What is the most popular Christmas cookie in Ohio?

For the second year in a row, peanut butter blossoms – a peanut butter cookie with chocolate, typically a Hershey's Kiss, in the center – took the No. 1 spot in Ohio. The cookie was also a favorite in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Peanut butter blossom cookies were the most searched cookies in Ohio this year.

Peanut butter blossom cookie recipe

Want to make your own peanut butter blossoms? Check out this recipe for 36 cookies courtesy of USA TODAY:

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup sugar

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup peanut butter

1 egg, blended

1-½ tablespoons warm water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-½ cups all-purpose white flour

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoons salt

36 Hershey Kisses (unwrapped)

Instructions:

Heat oven to 375F. Place butter in large mixing bowl. Using mixer, beat butter on medium speed until creamy. Add sugars and continue to beat until thoroughly combined. Add peanut butter and beaten egg, water and vanilla extract. Continue to mix well. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Pour flour mixture into sugar mixture. Continue to mix well. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll each in additional granulated sugar. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Place cookies on baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Remove from oven. Immediately press 1 milk chocolate Kiss into center of each cookie. Allow cookies to cool on sheets for 5 minutes. Remove cookies from baking sheets. Transfer to a wire rack to continue cooling.

Most popular Christmas cookies by state

Italian Christmas cookies were the No. 1 most searched cookie in 2023 nationally, with 15 states looking up the cultural dessert.

Here are the most uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state, according to Google Trends:

Alabama: Fruit cake cookies.

Alaska: Christmas sugar cookies.

Arizona: Cake mix Christmas cookies.

Arkansas: Kitchen sink Christmas cookies.

California: Italian Christmas cookies.

Colorado: Mexican Christmas cookies.

Connecticut: Italian Christmas cookies.

Delaware: Italian Christmas cookies.

Florida: Italian Christmas cookies.

Georgia: Italian Christmas cookies.

Hawaii: Pinwheel Christmas cookies.

Idaho: Candy cane cookies.

Illinois: Red velvet cookies.

Indiana: Peppermint cookies.

Iowa: Peppermint Christmas cookies.

Kansas: Red velvet cookies.

Kentucky: Red velvet cookies.

Louisiana: Pinwheel Christmas cookies.

Maine: Gingerbread cookies.

Maryland: Italian wedding cookies and Vanillekipferl.

Massachusetts: Chocolate peppermint cookies.

Michigan: Christmas sugar cookies.

Minnesota: Peanut butter blossoms.

Mississippi: Haystack Christmas cookies.

Missouri: Grinch Christmas cookies.

Montana: Chocolate crinkle cookies.

Nebraska: Crinkle cookies.

Nevada: Chewy gingerbread cookies.

New Hampshire: Peppermint cookies.

New Jersey: Italian Christmas cookies.

New Mexico: Mexican Christmas cookies.

New York: Ricotta cookies.

North Carolina: Raspberry thumbprints.

North Dakota: Peanut butter blossoms.

Ohio: Peanut butter blossoms.

Oklahoma: Ricotta Christmas cookies.

Oregon: Christmas sugar cookies.

Pennsylvania: Italian Christmas cookies.

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies.

South Carolina: Italian ricotta Christmas cookies.

South Dakota: Spritz cookies.

Tennessee: Italian Christmas cookies.

Texas: Italian Christmas cookies.

Utah: Soft gingerbread cookies.

Vermont: Italian Christmas cookies.

Virginia: Italian Christmas cookies.

Washington: Russian tea cakes.

West Virginia: Thumbprint cookies.

Wisconsin: Peanut butter blossoms.

Wyoming: Italian Christmas cookies.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio's most popular Christmas cookie is worth a kiss this Christmas