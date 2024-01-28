Most popular dog breed in the US, according to study

(KRON) – Have you ever thought about which furry friend is the most searched?

A study conducted by PetLab concluded that in 38 states, Golden Retrievers are the most searched dog breed.

The study was assessed by keywords such as ‘buy’ and ‘adopt’ through Google’s Keyword Planner to produce a ranking for each state’s most searched-for the American Kennel Club-recognized breeds over the past 12 months.

Golden Retrievers are most popular in highly populated states like California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. According to the study, people are attracted to this breed’s kind nature and ease of training.

The Top Five most searched dog breeds

Golden Retrievers French Bulldog Bernese Mountain Dog Newfoundland Dogo Argentino

French Bulldogs are the most favored dog breed in Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, the study states. French Bulldogs’ draw is how comical and affectionate they can be.

FILE – Lola, a French bulldog, lies on the floor prior to the start of a St. Francis Day service at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Oct. 7, 2007, in New York. The American Kennel Club announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023 that French bulldogs have become the United States’ most prevalent dog breed, ending Labrador retrievers’ record-breaking 31 years at the top. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

In the northern states – Montana, Utah and Wyoming, the Bernese Mountain Dog is the most popular breed. Hardworking and affectionate are common descriptors of this dog breed.

Newfoundlands are the most searched-for breed in Alaska and the second most popular in Montana, Oregon and Vermont. This breed is known for its calmness and loyalty. Newfoundland dogs also enjoy swimming.

Southern states are quite fond of Dogo Argentino dogs. Dogos are the third most favored breed in nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas. These dogs are famous for their companionship and lovingness.

“Whether people are looking to adopt, foster, buy or just browse through cute pictures online of dogs, it is clear to see the US is obsessed with our furry friends,” said a spokesperson for PetLab. “It is Interesting to see that the most popular breed across the country, the Golden Retriever, has popularity by a landslide with some of the most populated states opting for the charming breed.”

