These are the most popular dog breeds in every New England state

Everyone knows that a dog is a man’s best friend and your own dog is the best breed around.

Forbes surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. The survey options encompassed the top 25 most popular breeds nationwide, according to the American Kennel Club.

The survey found German Shepherds to be America’s favorite dog. German shepherds were the number one pick in 16 states.

Most Popular Dogs in New England:

Connecticut: Bulldog

Maine: German Shepherd

Massachusetts: Labrador Retriever

New Hampshire: Labrador Retriever

Rhode Island: Bernese Mountain Dog

Vermont: German Shepherd

Labrador retrievers, which were the AKC’s “Most Popular Breed” for 31 years through 2022, ranked as the favored breed in 10 states.

The survey also showed that the majority of American dog owners selected “no breed in particular” as their favorite, showing that Americans are unbiased when it comes to selecting their loyal companions.

To view the full survey results, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW