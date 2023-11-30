These are the most popular dog names in New Jersey and the country

In a state where approximately 30% of families proudly embrace the companionship of a four-legged friend, the doggy domain of New Jersey is ruled by two regal names: Bella and Luna.

According to data from the American Pet Products Association, Bella claims the coveted crown as the most popular dog name not only in the Garden State but across the entire United States. Luna, a celestial name with roots in Roman mythology and a prominent presence in the "Harry Potter" universe, takes a close second place nationwide.

Followed by Bella and Luna; Charlie, Max and Coco are also believed to be the most common names not just in New Jersey but in the whole of America.

Breaking down the numbers, a study by the U.S. News and World Report reveals that an impressive 5% of dogs in the United States proudly hold the name Bella. Bella doesn't just dominate the New Jersey scene; it reigns supreme as the top dog name in 37 states.

Luna, the enchanting name shared by a character in the "Harry Potter" series captures the hearts of approximately 4% of dog owners nationwide. Interestingly, Luna claims the title of the most popular dog name in Massachusetts, showcasing its widespread charm beyond the borders of New Jersey.

Max, Charlie, and Coco join the ranks of the top 10 most popular dog names in the United States, creating a diverse canine landscape. Notable mentions include Daisy, Buddy, Lucy, Milo, and Bailey, forming a tapestry of names that resonate with dog lovers across the nation.

Delving into the world of these furry friends, it seems that pet owners draw inspiration from various sources. Names like Zeus, Loki, and Thor resurrect ancient deities and mythology as beloved companions. Others opt for a more culinary approach, with Pepper, Honey, Peanut, Cookie, and Oreo satisfying the appetite for creative dog names.

As New Jersey continues to engage in pet-loving households, it's evident that in the world of wagging tails and wet noses, Bella and Luna reign supreme.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Most popular dog names in NJ list includes Bella, Luna