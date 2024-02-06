The most popular location for early voters in Wichita County has opted out of the 2024 elections.

Wichita County Elections Coordinator Robin Fincannon said the decision was made by the local store, which had been an early voting site for many years.

Fincannon said to compensate, early voting at Sikes Senter will be expanded with more personnel and more voting machines.

Also, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center at 1100 Smith St. will be added to early voting locations.

Because of a presidential election and state and local races, 2024 is expected to see heavy voter turnout in Texas.

Early voting in the March 5 elections in Texas begins Feb. 20.

Fincannon said a list of times and locations will be available soon.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Most popular early voting location in Wichita County bows out