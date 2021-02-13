Most Popular Gifts for Valentine’s Day at Home

Laura Woods
kieferpix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kieferpix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The most romantic holiday is almost here, but it’s going to look a lot different this year. Traditional Valentine’s Day activities like dining at a packed restaurant, seeing a movie at a theater or getting a couple’s massage don’t translate well to life in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of heading out on the town this year, you’ll likely be planning a date night at home — and that’s OK. Of course, you’ve been staying in for almost a year at this point, so you want to find a thoughtful gift for your special someone that adds a little zest to quarantine.

Valentine’s Day gifting could require a bit more creativity than normal this year, as tried-and-true favorites like tickets to a show and jewelry aren’t especially useful when staying home all the time. Keep reading for fun and thoughtful ideas that fit the lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021

Smiling young woman in bathrobe drinking coffee in the morning, looking through window.
Smiling young woman in bathrobe drinking coffee in the morning, looking through window.

A New Robe

Comfort is everything amid the pandemic, and there’s nothing cozier than lounging around the house in a soft bathrobe. If your significant other doesn’t own a robe — or their existing one needs an upgrade — surprise them with one for Valentine’s Day.

For example, the Victoria’s Secret Cozy Robe comes in pink, black or white and retails for $49.95. You can also get the Polo Ralph Lauren Soho Modern Plaid Robe for the man in your life at Macy’s for $65.

Senior couple leafing through a family photo album.
Senior couple leafing through a family photo album.

Photo Book

There’s nothing more romantic than a thoughtful gift. A photo book is a memorable keepsake you can create for your special someone that’s sure to make them smile.

They’ll be touched that you took the time to assemble a collection of photos special to the two of you, and you’ll have fun reminiscing about your pre-pandemic adventures — when you used to leave the house. Photo books start at $14.99 on Shutterfly for a softcover book and $22.49 for a hardcover book.

A man learning to play piano online with a computer staying at home.
A man learning to play piano online with a computer staying at home.

Online Class

Give your Valentine the gift of learning with an online class. By this point in quarantine, there’s a good chance they need a new hobby, so this is a great opportunity to support their personal growth.

Masterclass is a great option because it offers unlimited access to its more than 100 classes, taught by renowned industry experts. Categories run the gamut from music and writing to community and government. The $180 annual membership fee might sound like a lot, but it breaks down to just $15 per month.

Board games
Board games

A New Board Game

Board games have become a major source of entertainment in quarantine. You and your significant other have enjoyed many game nights in, but to be honest, you could add a few new ones to the mix.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of available options on Amazon. Timeless classics, Monopoly is available for $19.80 and Scrabble retails for $17.97. A bit more nontraditional, Unsolved Case Files is priced at $29.99 and the very timely Pandemic costs $27.90.

old-fashioned-cocktail
old-fashioned-cocktail

A Mixology Set

There’s nothing like a good cocktail — especially during a global pandemic. If your Valentine is a fan of mixed drinks, help them elevate their cocktail game by gifting them a mixology set.

A delicious new hobby, they’ll have a great time experimenting with new concoctions. Plus, they’ll almost definitely be willing to let you sample their work. The nine-piece Libbey Mixologist Cocktail Bar Set is offered for $32.99 at Target — and it even includes recipes.

Young couple having romantic dinner at home.
Young couple having romantic dinner at home.

Dinner at Home

Amid the pandemic, having Valentine’s dinner at home is your safest option. You can do this one of two ways — make dinner yourself or order in.

If you’re a decent cook and have the time and effort to whip up something special, your significant other will certainly appreciate it. However, it’s also great to order from their favorite restaurant, as you’re sure to get delicious food while supporting a local business.

Either way, you can’t go wrong with this option.

People Hands Holding Envelope Letter Communication.
People Hands Holding Envelope Letter Communication.

A Love Letter

The best gifts are those straight from the heart. Make your special someone weak in the knees by taking the time to pen a handwritten love letter.

If possible, write the letter on cardstock, as it’s thicker than standard writing paper. This will make it more durable, so it can stand the test of time — just like your love for one another.

Much more personal than a store-bought gift, they’ll cherish this love letter forever.

Large back yard with grass and covered patio with firepit.
Large back yard with grass and covered patio with firepit.

Backyard Fire Pit

Staying home most of the time means you need to maximize all of your living space. Transform your outdoor space into a cozy oasis on chilly nights by surprising your Valentine with a backyard fire pit.

There’s nothing more romantic than cuddling up next to a fire — especially under the stars. Wayfair has plenty of options for spaces of every size, including the Valentine Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, which retails for $67.99 and the Donleavy Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, priced at $121.99.

man giving his wife surprise flowers
man giving his wife surprise flowers

Flowers

A Valentine’s Day classic, the gift of flowers perfectly fits the pandemic. They also brighten up any space, adding some extra cheer for days — or even weeks — beyond the holiday.

You can pick them up from the store yourself or have them delivered — the former option might be cheaper. Prices for Valentine’s Day flowers vary greatly according to where you buy them from and the type of bouquet.

Just to give you an idea of how much Valentine’s Day flowers might cost, ProFlowers has options ranging from $35-$225.

man reading an e-reader
man reading an e-reader

E-Reader

If your Valentine is a bookworm, an e-reader is a gift that keeps on giving. This allows them to essentially have a library at their fingertips, making quarantine boredom a thing of the past.

Unlike tablets and smartphones, e-readers are made for reading with glare-free screens. Plus, their lack of internet connection offers a distraction-free experience — unlike reading a book on a tablet or smartphone.

There are plenty to choose from, but the Amazon Kindle starts at $89.99.

Prices are accurate as of Feb. 4, 2021, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Most Popular Gifts for Valentine's Day at Home

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing bipartisan criticism after a top aide reportedly acknowledged withholding data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa privately told state lawmakers on Wednesday that after the governor's administration was asked by the Department of Justice for information regarding the COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, "basically, we froze," The New York Times and the New York Post reported. New York's State Legislature had also requested similar information, the Times notes. "We were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," DeRosa reportedly said. The comments came after New York Attorney General Letitia James in a report last month said the state undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths by "as much as 50 percent." Reports on DeRosa's comments prompted a new wave of criticism of the governor both from Republicans and Democrats. "Your admin made a decision to lie about the numbers, and you're out of excuses so you're pointing at Trump," Alessandra Biaggi, a Democratic state senator, tweeted at a Cuomo adviser. "It's nonsense, and you know it." Democratic state senator Andrew Gounardes also tweeted that "this is a betrayal of the public trust," adding, "There needs to be full accountability for what happened." Republicans strongly criticized Cuomo as well, with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) alleging the comments revealed "a stunning and criminal abuse of power" and calling for Cuomo and his team to be "prosecuted immediately." In a new statement on Friday, DeRosa said the Cuomo administration was "comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy