Most popular holiday destination for older Brits revealed

Those aged of 55 spent £3.2bn on trips to Spain in 2022 (PA)

Spain is the most popular holiday destination for older Brits with billions spent on trips to the country last year, a survey found.

Research by Rest Less, an organisation that offers help and advice to older people, found that Brits over the age of 55 spent £3.2bn on trips to Spain in 2022.

Despite the age group spending more than £17bn on overseas holidays around the world last year, it warned the amount spent has not fully recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

“Our latest analysis shows that overseas travel for the UK’s over-55s has almost recovered from the pandemic and we expect 2023 to be the year that it returns to pre-pandemic levels,” Stuart Lewis, chief executive of Rest Less, said.

“Travel is a hugely important part of the lives of people aged 55 and older. In our own research, more than three quarters of Rest Less respondents said that travel was very important to them.”

A middle-aged Briton enjoys the warm weather in Malaga, Spain (REUTERS)

France, the Canary Islands, Greece and Portugal were also found to be popular overseas destinations for older Britons, according to the survey.

Its study estimated that in 2022, there was a 337 per cent increase in the number of overseas trips from people aged 55 and older compared with 2021.

The group also predicted that 2023 would be the year when spending surpasses 2019 levels and 2024 would set new records for overseas trips and holiday spend.

Mr Lewis added: “The pandemic taught us just how fragile life can be and resulted in many mid-lifers reappraising what they wanted from their lives and careers. We’re now seeing a re-ignited wanderlust to explore and experience new places and cultures.

“For those with good health and a long list of must-see places to visit, there is much to make up for during the lost years of covid when they couldn’t travel and a strong desire to live their lives to the fullest.”