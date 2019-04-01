The most popular Instant Pot is back down to its best price of the year

Today is the day you finally get that Instant Pot you’ve been dreaming of. Amazon just slashed the price of the insanely popular Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker to $68.99. It normally sells for $100, so this is a $31 discount and a fantastic bargain. In fact, it’s the lowest price of 2019 so far and within $9 of this model’s lowest price of all time. What the heck are you waiting for!?

7-in-1 Multi-Functional Cooker–Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute/Browning, Yogurt Maker, Steamer & Warmer

Large, easy to use control panel with 14 built-in Smart Programs, Dual pressure, Automatic keep-warm, and 3 temperatures for saute/browning and slow cook

Delay cooking time up to 24-Hours; Manual setting up to 120 minutes of cook time

UL and ULC certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms; Highly energy efficient and kitchen friendly

Includes 3-ply bottom stainless steel cooking pot, stainless steel steam rack with handle, rice paddle, soup spoon, and measuring cup. Instructions, recipes, and cooking time tables in English, Spanish, Chinese and French

