Most popular Michigan state park, recreation area campsites in fiscal year 2023

You'll see it at every Michigan state park or recreation area campground: Campers walking around making note of the prime sites they want to try to reserve for their next visit.

Coveted spots are often near the water or large in size — and they go fast because campers know a high-quality site when they see one.

In fiscal year 2023 — which ran Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023 — two campgrounds dominated the list of top 5 sites with the most nights camped, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources data.

Algonac State Park in Algonac and Waterloo State Recreation Area in Chelsea each had two sites make the list. The remaining popular site was at Lake Hudson State Park in Clayton.

However, truly gauging the most popular campsites got a little tricky this year. Five campsites at heavily camped Ludington State Park had 100% occupancy rates, but were closed in the spring, so their number of nights camped was lower.

Here's a look at the most popular campsites at Michigan state parks or recreation areas by number of nights camped in fiscal year 2023.

Algonac State Park: Site 49

Site 49 at Algonac State Park in Algonac.

Adjacent to the St. Clair River, site 49 at Algonac State Park's Riverfront South campground had 252 nights occupied, the most in fiscal year 2023. The full-sun site is 46 feet long by 47 feet wide and has a firepit at the back of the site, which makes for a great spot to sit back and watch the freighters pass.

Waterloo State Recreation Area: Site 24

Site 24 at Waterloo State Recreation Area in Chelsea.

Site 24 at Waterloo State Recreation Area's Portage North campground is a short walk to the Portage Lake beach walkway and had 241 nights camped. The full-sun site has a concrete pad and is 50 feet long by 48 feet wide.

Waterloo State Recreation Area: Site 100

Site 100 at Waterloo State Recreation Area in Chelsea.

Site 100 at Waterloo State Recreation Area's Portage South campground backs against the woods and has partial shade. It had 232 occupied nights in the last fiscal year. The site is long, measuring 60 feet long by 35 feet wide.

Lake Hudson State Park: Site 37

Site 37 at Lake Hudson State Park in Clayton.

Located on the edge of Hudson Lake, site 37 at Lake Hudson State Park in Clayton had 224 nights camped. The grass site with a gravel pad has the firepit in the back near the lake. No measurements are listed for the site, but it can fit a trailer or RV that's up to 40 feet long.

Algonac State Park: Site 220

Site 220 at Algonac State Park in Algonac.

A prime corner site adjacent to the St. Clair River, site 220 at Algonac State Park's Riverfront North campground had 222 nights camped. The site has partial shade and is 45 feet long by 56 feet wide.

