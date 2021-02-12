The Most Popular Mortgage Loans and Which One Is Right for You

Nikhita Mahtani
Photo credit: boonchai wedmakawand - Getty Images
Photo credit: boonchai wedmakawand - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

If you’re looking to buy a home, chances are, you’re also looking at mortgages—and it can be hard to figure out the best one for you. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting the option that’ll save you the most on your down payment, fees, and interest. But when there are so many options available to you, it can be almost impossible to know where to start.

“Depending on factors such as where you live and how long you plan to stay, certain mortgage loans are better suited to a home buyer's circumstances and loan amount,” explains Certified Financial Planner Lauren Anastasio of personal finance company SoFi. Below, check out the most popular options, as well as Anastasio’s insight into determining the one you should consider applying for.

Conventional Loans

“Conventional loans are originated by a bank or private lender, and are not backed or insured by a government,” says Anastasio. “They often have stricter requirements than government-backed loans, but are easier to acquire if you have sufficient assets and good credit.” The upside is flexibility: Conventional loans can be quite large, and range in terms of down payment and term length.

If you apply for a conventional loan, a bank or lender will look at your credit scores and debt-to-income ratio, as well as require a down payment, usually from 5 to 20 percent cash upfront. It’s important to note, though, that if you put down less than 20 percent, conventional loans will require an additional fee each month (the PMI).

There are generally two types of conventional loans: conforming loans and non-conforming loans. In this case, a conforming loan simply means the loan amount falls within maximum limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. A conforming loan will work for you if you know you’re not going anywhere anytime soon, have a good credit score to apply for it, and know you’ll have the money to pay for the down payment and/or PMI. However, if you’re planning to move anytime soon or don’t think you’ll meet the asset requirement, it’s probably not your best option.

Fixed-Rate Loans

“Most loans given are fixed rate mortgages, where the interest rate is fixed for the entire life of the loan. The most common time frames for a fixed rate mortgage loan are 15 and 30 years,” says Anastasio. Even though you’d save a lot in interest on a 15-year loan, the monthly payments are much higher. The downside of a fixed rate mortgage is that if you locked in your interest rate at a time the rates were high, you’re stuck with that higher interest for the life of the loan (unless you refinance), but the advantage of a fixed rate mortgage is ease and predictability when it comes to your budget. “You can rely on that stable monthly payment without a lot of worry,” she says.

Photo credit: Hearst Owned
Photo credit: Hearst Owned

Adjustable Rate Loans

“The alternative to fixed-rate loans are adjustable rate mortgages, or ARM loans,” explains Anastasio. “These loans have an interest rate that changes throughout the life of the loan, as interest rates fluctuate.” ARMs usually have an initial fixed-rate period of five to 10 years—so it’s really more of a hybrid loan—before the interest rates shifts to a variable rate that varies depending on the market. In the fixed rate period of an ARM loan, the interest rate is lower than the rate on a traditional fixed rate loan, which can be a draw for some. However, the ARM loan could end up costing more in interest over the lifespan of the loan, especially if interest rate increases in the future are dramatic.

“Home buyers with lower credit scores are best suited for an adjustable-rate mortgage, since people with poor credit typically can't get good rates on fixed-rate loans,” says Anatasio. “In this way, an adjustable-rate mortgage can nudge those interest rates down enough to put home ownership within easier reach. These home loans are also great for people who plan to move and sell their home before their fixed-rate period is up and their rates start moving upwards.”

FHA Loans

An FHA (Federal Housing Administration) loan allows you to put down as little as a 3 percent down payment on your home, because FHA loans are government-backed.

“FHA mortgages can be a great option for first-time homebuyers or people who have lower credit scores,” says Anastasio. “For instance, if you have a debt-to-income ratio of 43 percent or less, or a credit score of at least 580, you can qualify for 3.5 percent down payment.”

The less stringent restrictions make FHA loans easier to obtain for those with less than perfect financials or generally first-time home buyers, but those with the ability to obtain a conventional loan may want to stay away from an FHA option, given that there’s more red tape during the application process. Buyers of FHA-approved loans are also required to pay mortgage insurance—either upfront or over the life of the loan—which hovers at around 1 percent of the cost of the loan amount.

Jumbo Loans

“Jumbo loans can be an option if you need a loan larger than the conforming loan limit, but you don’t have the cash for a larger down payment,” explains Anastasio. “It’s sort of a super-sized loan that has tougher standards than a conforming loan, and it’s more accessible for those with higher incomes, stronger credit scores, cash reserves, and modest debt-to-income ratios.”

Basically, jumbo loans can be more common in higher-cost areas, and generally require more in-depth documentation to qualify. They make sense for more affluent buyers purchasing a high-end home. However, keep in mind that whether or not you need a jumbo loan is determined solely by how much financing you need—not by the purchase price of the property—and they can be substantially harder to get.

Ready for the next step? Here's how to negotiate a mortgage and plan your appraisal.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Pakistan commutes death sentence for 2 mentally ill convicts

    In a landmark ruling, Pakistan's top court on Wednesday commuted the death sentences of two mentally ill prisoners who have spent decades on death row, the first such ruling in this conservative Muslim-majority nation. The decision by the Supreme Court was quickly hailed by Justice Project Pakistan, a rights group that has fought an extensive, years-long legal battle for the two inmates. One of the two prisoners whose sentence was commuted, Kanizan Bibi, has spent 30 years on death row.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Police Search for MIT Graduate Considered 'Armed and Dangerous' in Murder of Yale Student

    Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. Jiang, who attended the Yale School of Environment, was shot to death on Lawrence Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Saturday night. The person of interest in the case has been identified by police as 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, NBC Connecticut reported.

  • U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

    "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said. Kavala was acquitted a year ago of charges related to 2013 anti-government protests, but was immediately rearrested on charges relating to a failed 2016 coup. A Turkish court ruled on Friday to combine the two outstanding cases and rejected Kavala's request to be released.

  • Georgia: Potential vote fraud case handed to prosecutors

    Georgia election officials say they’re referring for possible criminal prosecution a potential voter fraud case involving a group recently linked to one of the state's new Democratic U.S. senators — The New Georgia Project. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat elected to the Senate last month, is named as a respondent in the case because of his former ties to the group, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It’s among 35 cases involving potential violations of election law being sent from the State Election Board to the attorney general or local prosecutors, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre

    When state police in northern Mexico allegedly shot 19 people, including at least 14 Guatemalan migrants, to death in late January near the border with Texas, it was a tragedy that critics say authorities had been warned could come. In 2019, prosecutors charged that the same Tamaulipas state police unit, then operating under a different name, pulled eight people from their homes in the border city of Nuevo Laredo, posed them in clothing and vehicles to make them look like criminals, and shot them to death. Now, a dozen officers of the 150-member Special Operations Group, known by its Spanish initials as GOPES, have been ordered held for trial on charges they shot to death at least 14 Guatemalan migrants and two Mexicans on a rural road in the border township of Camargo.

  • Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

    Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday.

  • ‘We are dying.’ 911 call about migrants trapped in tanker has Texas police searching

    State and federal officials are searching for a white tanker.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

    Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. rights experts called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. Another sister, Alia, said Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who had campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

  • High-profile Republicans reportedly Zoomed to discuss forming their own center-right party

    High-profile Republicans who don't agree with the party's far-right creep may be headed for the doors. Last week, 120 former GOP elected officials, ambassadors, and strategists, as well as members of past Republican presidential administrations reportedly met up in a massive Zoom call. They discussed early plans to form a "center-right breakaway party" to promote "principled conservatism," running candidates in some races and endorsing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who match their values in others, people involved tell Reuters. Evan McMullin, the former chief policy director for the House Republican Conference who ran for president as an independent in 2016, co-hosted the call, he told Reuters. "Large portions of the Republican Party are radicalizing and threatening American democracy," he said. "The party needs to recommit to truth, reason and founding ideals or there clearly needs to be something new." Jason Miller, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, meanwhile called the group "losers," while Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel indicated in a statement that the party needs to "come together" if it wants to win in 2022. The conversation comes after the Republican party shed thousands of members in the wake of the Capitol riot. Since January, more than 140,000 people have quit the GOP in the 25 states with readily available registration data, The New York Times reports; 19 states don't register voters by party. Pennsylvania saw 12,000 voters change their affiliations, while Arizona's GOP lost 10,000. Trump narrowly lost those states in 2020, and the Arizona GOP has since taken aim at Republicans who didn't dispute the election results. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicWould the Capitol mob have killed Mike Pence?

  • Alabama death row inmate Willie B Smith given last-minute execution reprieve

    State plans to challenge appeal court's ruling on death row inmate

  • Wheels only, please: Iran marks 1979 revolution anniversary

    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the West on Wednesday to restore the 2015 nuclear deal as the nation marked the anniversary of the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution — on wheels this time, rather than traditional rallies and marches amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East. Rouhani said the “era of sanctions” was over and that the agreement is the only way forward. “There is no other way for the world and for the region," Rouhani said during a televised speech.

  • Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

    Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. The coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with scores of others have prompted the biggest demonstrations since a 2007 'Saffron Revolution' that ultimately became a step towards now halted democratic change. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing addressed the protests for the first time in public, blaming "unscrupulous persons" for stoppages in a growing civil disobedience movement by medics, teachers, railway workers and other government employees.