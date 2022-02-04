Weidman Photography / Shutterstock.com

Need some inspiration for your next vacation? Based on recent travel trends, Priceline has identified the best destinations for every type of traveler, whether you're looking to visit a hot spot, an affordable locale or an up-and-coming destination.

Here's a look at the most popular, most affordable and top emerging travel destinations of early 2022.

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

The Most Popular Travel Destination of Early 2022: Las Vegas

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

The Runners Up: Orlando, Florida and New York City

Orlando, home of Walt Disney World, will be the second-most popular destination for travel early on this year. Expect to spend an average of $173 per night to stay in this family-friendly city.

New York City -- where the average hotel rate is $254 per night -- is the No. 3 most popular destination for early 2022 travel. In 2021, New York City was the fifth-most-popular destination for hotels and the third-most-popular destination for flights.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The Most Affordable Travel Destination of Early 2022: Laughlin, Nevada

Average daily hotel rate: $79

The resort town of Laughlin, Nevada, boasts average hotel rates of less than $80 for stays during the first quarter of the year. The area is home to nine different resorts, as well as a number of dining, entertainment, recreation and gaming options, right along the Colorado River.

wanderluster / Getty Images

The Runners Up: Page, Arizona and Rapid City, South Dakota

The average cost of hotel stays in early 2022 is just $86 per night in Page and $90 per night in Rapid City. Snag these deals while you can, as hotel prices have been steadily increasing. According to Priceline, for the first quarter of 2022, the average daily cost of hotels is up 18% over the same time last year.

Jason Titzer / Shutterstock.com

The Top Emerging Travel Destination of Early 2022: Cape Canaveral, Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / Shutterstock.com

The Runners Up: Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg and Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee is home to two of the top emerging travel destinations of early 2022. Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg serve as gateways to the Great Smoky Mountains, and are home to several winter attractions, including Smoky Mountain Winterfest. During this festival -- which runs through Feb. 14 -- 5 million holiday lights will be on display. The average daily hotel rate in Pigeon Forge is $135 while the average rate in Gatlinburg is $171.

Memphis, where the average daily hotel rate is $193, is a popular destination for music lovers as the home of blues, soul and rock 'n' roll.

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from Priceline, which analyzed hotel bookings and average daily rates for Jan. 1-March 31 to determine these findings.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Popular, Most Affordable and Top Emerging Travel Destinations of Early 2022