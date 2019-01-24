The Most Popular Paint Colors: 2009 Vs. 2019

Lindsey Mather

Let's discuss this #10yearchallenge taking over social media. In case you haven't heard about it, it's essentially a call for people to share a photo of themselves ten years ago—in 2009—next to one from 2019. Our major takeaway: Seeing that celebrities have nary a new wrinkle despite a decade having passed is shame-spiral-inducing. However, we are very much on board with comparing popular paint colors from 2009 and 2019. Maybe this isn't what the #10yearchallenge was meant for, but you know we love a good twist on the status quo. Which colors did we think were forever back in '09 but quickly forgot about? Which shades managed to stay in our hearts for the long haul? We asked Benjamin Moore to pull the numbers for us so we could find out. Below are the company's best-selling paint colors in 2009 versus 2019, organized into five buckets: white, neutral (e.g. grays and taupes), blue, green, pink/red, and orange/yellow.

The most popular white paint

2009 and 2019: White Dove OC-17
One shade of white held the number one spot for ten years. We're guessing because it's ever so slightly on the warmer side, which ensures your space doesn't feel like a stark hospital room.

The most popular neutral paint

2009: Shaker Beige HC-45
2019: Revere Pewter HC-172
Benjamin Moore customers apparently thought a crazy-warm beige hue was cool for a second, but thankfully, they came to their senses and realized gray was much more modern.

The most popular blue paint

2009: Santorini Blue 1634
2019: Hale Navy HC-154

A soft, breezy blue was all the rage in 2009, but after a decade living life, shoppers gained some color confidence and a much bolder navy took its place.

The most popular green paint

2009: Nantucket Gray HC-111
2019: November Rain 2142-60
The opposite happened in the world of green paints. Customers went from liking a classic mossy hue to a barely-there grayish-green.

The most popular pink/red paint

2009 and 2019: Caliente AF-290
Despite millennial pink's rise in the last few years, a vibrant shade of pure red held strong.

The most popular orange/yellow paint

2009: Philadelphia Cream HC-30
2019: Rich Cream 2153-60
Yellow beat out orange in both instances, although both are yellows that verge on creams. Maybe we'll embrace brighter shades in 2020?