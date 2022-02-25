The 20 best subscription boxes of 2020: Home Chef, Fabletics, The Sill, and more

The best subscription boxes of 2020

This year has been… interesting, to say the least, and now more than ever, people are turning to subscription boxes to keep themselves well-fed, clothed, and entertained as we ride out the pandemic. The good news is that no matter what you want or need, there’s almost certainly a subscription box that will deliver it right to your door—perfect for when you’re trying to social distance or self-quarantine.

If you need some positivity or excitement in your life, the following are 20 of our favorite subscription boxes to buy right now. All of them are high-quality with worthwhile contents, and the monthly delivery will give you something to look forward to, even during a pandemic.

Food Boxes

Once upon a time, most food subscription services were meal kits, but today, you can get all sorts of food delivered to your door, including coffee, fresh meat, ice cream, and even booze.

1. Home Chef

Forget grocery shopping.

There are tons of meal kit delivery services to choose from today, but in our head-to-head testing, Home Chef came out on top. Home Chef delivers high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors, and its meals cost just $9.95 per serving. If you’ve been thinking about trying a meal kit service, this one is the way to go!

Try Home Chef for $9.95/serving

2. Crowd Cow

Order your meat online through a service like Crowd Cow.

A lot of grocery stores haven’t had the best selection of meat since the pandemic started, but you can get premium protein delivered to your doorstep thanks to Crowd Cow. With this service, you get to build your own box each month, selecting from all sorts of beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, and it’s all grass-fed, pasture-raised, or wild-caught. We tested out this meat subscription box to see if it was worth the extra cost, and we were impressed by the ease of delivery and high-quality meat.

Shop meat from Crowd Cow

3. Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture is our favorite coffee subscription box.

If the highlight of your day is drinking a piping hot cup of coffee (or two), a coffee subscription service like Counter Culture is well worth the price. This specialty coffee company offers an impressive range of coffee varieties to cater to every taste, and they ship out beans ASAP after roasting for the best-tasting brew. Plus, you can choose to receive anywhere from one to four 12-ounce bags each month, depending on how much coffee you typically drink.

Try Counter Culture Coffee, starting at $16.43 per month

4. Jeni’s Pint Club

It's probably a good thing this service doesn't deliver every month.

Ice cream enthusiasts will definitely appreciate this next service. Jeni’s ice cream is honestly some of the best I’ve ever tasted in my life, and you can get this delicious dessert delivered to your door every three months when you join Jeni’s Pint Club. When you sign up, you’ll get a Welcome Box with four signature flavors, and then every quarter you’ll receive another four pints to enjoy.

Try Jeni’s Pint Club for $230/year

5. Winc

Monthly wine deliveries? Don't mind if I do.

You can expand your palette and discover new wines with Winc, a wine club that will send you four bottles of vino to enjoy every month. After you drink each bottle, you can rate it, and your preferences will be used to tailor future deliveries. It’s a great option if, like me, you get overwhelmed trying to choose from the hundreds of wine options at the liquor store.

Try Winc starting at $12.99/bottle

6. Sips by

If you love tea, you need to try Sips by.

For the tea-lovers out there, Sips by is one of our favorite tea subscription boxes. Every month, you’ll get four new tea varieties to drink, and your selections are individually curated based on your flavor preferences. We tested Sips by for ourselves, and we loved the adorable packaging and wide variety of teas that they delivered. All in all, it’s a great way to keep yourself caffeinated every month, especially if coffee isn’t your thing.

Try Sips by for $15 per month

Hobby Boxes

No matter what you’re into—crafts, plants, murder mysteries, hiking, biking, gaming, yoga, or something else entirely—there’s a subscription box that caters to your interest. Here are some of our favorite hobby boxes that you can buy.

7. Book of the Month

Book of the Month will help you achieve your goal of reading more.

If your favorite pastime is curling up with a good book, then Book of the Month is a must-have subscription service. As its name suggests, this subscription hooks you up with a new novel each month, letting you select from five different titles. All the books are vetted for quality, and you’ll often be privy to early releases, fresh perspectives, and debut authors. Our editor Kate Tully Ellsworth swears by the box, saying it's the only subscription box she's stuck with for longer than three months.

Try Book of the Month for $14.99

8. Hunt A Killer

Solving a murder mystery? Don't mind if I do.

You can kick boredom to the curb with the Hunt A Killer, an interactive murder-mystery subscription box. Each “series” of this subscription includes six episodes, and in every box, you get clues to help solve a (fictional) cold-case murder. We tested Hunt A Killer to see if it’s worth the premium price, and we were truly impressed by the detailed storyline and high-quality, complex clues. It makes for an extremely fun couples’ activity—especially if the pandemic has been putting a damper on your monthly date night.

Try Hunt A Killer for $30 per month

9. The Sill Potted Plant Subscription

There's no such thing as too many plants!

If you’re trying to fill up your home with plants—a respectable goal—the Sill’s Plant Subscription can help you out. With this subscription, you’ll receive a new plant each month, and you can choose from a variety of plant categories, such as low-light, beginner-friendly, and pet-friendly. Each plant comes with one of The Sill’s adorable earthenware planters in a color of your choice.

Try The Still Plant Subscription for $35/month

10. Bouqs

Is there anything nicer than a fresh bouquet?

What better way to lift your spirits than with a bouquet of fresh flowers delivered right to your door every few weeks? Bouqs offers a unique cut flower subscription, where they’ll send you beautiful blooms on a recurring basis, and the best part is that there are so many options to choose from. You can opt for classic mixed arrangements, all-rose deliveries, seasonal selections, or quirky farmers market picks, and there are several bouquet sizes to choose from, as well. It’s the perfect way to add warmth to your home all year round.

Try Bouqs, starting at $36 per month

For Women

There's no shortage of subscription boxes aimed toward the finer sex, but these particular options are worth every penny.

11. Fabletics

People rave about the quality of Fabletics leggings.

If you’re always looking to grow your collection of comfortable, flattering leggings, you won’t regret signing up for a Fabletics membership. With this service, you’ll get a $50 credit to spend in the Fabletics store each month, as well as a discount for up to 50% off their most popular products. Plus, if you're not totally satisfied with your new workout gear, you can return or exchange within 30 days.

Try Fabletics for $49.95/month

12. Glossybox

Love trying new beauty products? This one's for you.

You can try out the latest and greatest beauty products with Glossybox, which includes five sample-size makeup, skincare, and/or hair items. Each month has a fun theme, and boxes frequently include brands like Sunday Riley, Elemis, and First Aid Beauty. If you love discovering new personal care products, Glossybox will be a welcome sight every time it arrives on your doorstep!

Try Glossybox for $21 per month

For Men

There wasn’t always such a comprehensive selection of subscription boxes for men, but today, there are dozens of awesome options to choose from, including these three favorites.

13. Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post offers a variety of themed boxes to choose from each month.

Bespoke Post is one of the most popular men’s subscription boxes thanks to its unique model. Instead of sending everyone a one-size-fits-all box, you can choose from a variety of themed boxes each month. Really into travel? Get the Jet Set box! Been wanting to make your own beer? Try the Brew box on for size. You can also customize the box you select, choosing colors, sizes, and more.

Try Bespoke Post for $45/month

14. Spiffster

Stock up on cool ties with a Spiffster subscription.

Do you find yourself wearing the same two ties to every event? Build out your tie collection with the Spiffster Tie Club! You can choose from original, silk, or skinny ties (prices vary), and each month, you’ll get a cool new accessory in the mail. Want to expand your closet even more? Spiffster also offers sock subscriptions or sock-and-tie combo boxes.

Try Spiffster for $10/month

15. The Beard Club

Grow or groom your beard to perfection with The Beard Club.

Whether you already have a beautiful beard or are looking to level up your facial hair, The Beard Club can help you out. You can get started with either a growth or grooming kit, and they’ll send you product refills as needed—you’re free to modify your delivery schedule so products don’t pile up on your counter.

Try The Beard Club, starting at $33

For Kids

There are dozens of fun subscription boxes for kids out there, many of which encourage children to learn and practice new skills.

16. Bitsbox

Bitsbox teaches kids basic computer science concepts.

Coding is the hottest skill on the block right now, and your little ones can learn the basics of programming with the help of Bitsbox. This super-fun monthly subscription is designed for kids 6 and up, and each box introduces a computer science concept, guiding kids to create their very own working apps!

Try Bitsbox for $24.95/month

17. Lovevery

We loved Lovevery when we tested it out.

Whether you’re looking for a way to entertain your little ones during these crazy times or just seeking a fun skill-building activity for them, you should definitely check out Lovevery Play Kits. The kits are available for babies and toddlers, and each box, delivered every two to three months, includes a variety of toys that are perfect for your child’s development. One of our staff writers swears by these educational, interactive kits for toddlers, saying that it helps to keep her 2-year-old busy for hours!

Try Lovevery Play Kits, starting at $36 per month

18. KiwiCo

KiwiCo crates include engaging age-appropriate projects that teach STEM skills.

No matter how old your children are, they’ll love the science and art projects from KiwiCo. This company offers crates for all ages—for instance, the Koala Crate is for kids 2 to 4, while the Atlas Crate is best for children 6 to 11. Every crate includes fun and enriching projects that teach STEM and STEAM skills, as well as kid-friendly instructions so they can tackle the task on their own.

Try a KiwiCo Crate starting at $19.95/month

For Pets

For many of us, our pets are our children too, and you can treat them to fun monthly toys and goodies with these pet subscription boxes!

19. Chewy Goody Box

Addy gave two paws up to Chewy's Goody Box.

Whether you have a cat or dog—or both!—you can treat your furry friends to a fun-filled delivery with Goody Box. This curated box for pets is sold by Chewy, and we absolutely loved both the Dog Goody Box and Cat Goody Box, which were both filled with a variety of high-quality toys and treats. Unlike other boxes, however, the Goody Box doesn’t get delivered on a recurring basis—it’s a one-off purchase, but they update the contents periodically so you can buy the Goody Box again and again.

Try Goody Box, starting at $23.99

20. KONG Box

Kong makes our favorite dog products on the market.

It’s no secret that I swear by KONG products, so you can only imagine my excitement to discover the brand offers its own subscription box. With your first purchase, you’ll get the original Kong, and each monthly box includes two toys, three Kong treats, and two easy-to-make Kong recipes. Your box will be tailored to your dog’s size and chewing style, as well.

KONG also offers Solution Boxes to help address common pup problems, such as chewing, boredom, barking, and more.

Try the KONG Box $29.95/month

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The 20 best subscription boxes of 2020: Home Chef, Fabletics, The Sill, and more