Ride-sharing has become increasingly popular for travelers, as evidenced by recent data showing that Uber is the most expensed brand overall for business travelers. Uber and Lyft combined are now expensed far more often than taxis or rental cars.
And with all that ride activity recorded by an app, Uber has a massive trove of data about where people are going across the USA. Sports arenas and stadiums are well represented, as are bars and casinos (always a good idea to let someone else do the driving when drinking is on the agenda!). Check the slideshow above for the most popular delivery point in all 49 states in which Uber operates (you'll also learn the one state where it doesn't).
Some other stats and facts from Uber's year-end data:
The most popular tourist destinations of 2018
1. Empire State Building, New York City
2. Freedom Tower, Miami
3. CN Tower, Toronto
4. Arc de Triomphe, Paris
5. Eiffel Tower, Paris
6. Burj Khalifa, Dubai
7. Buckingham Palace, London
8. Disneyland, Anaheim, California
9. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
10. Sydney Opera House, Australia
11. The Blue Mosque, Istanbul
12. Berlin Wall, Germany
13. The Vatican, Vatican City
14. Christ the Redeemer, Buenos Aires
15. Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt
Top 25 food items from Uber Eats
1. Toast
2. Avocado
3. Goth foods
4. Cucumber
5. Wings
6. Tofu
7. Soup
8. Celery
9. Tuna
10. Tacos
11. Salmon
12. Coconut
13. Brown Rice
14. Hummus
15. Kale
16. Seaweed
17. Poke
18. Sushi
19. Sriracha
20. Acai
21. “Bowls”
22. Tea
23. Truffle
24. Edamame
25. Barbecue
The city that never sleeps: True to its name, New York took the top spot for the city with the most rides after 2 a.m.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The most popular Uber drop-off spot in 49 states: Stadiums, casinos and bars