Most have power restored after coastal storm left 31,000 without electricity

Nov. 27—Power had been restored by 8 p.m. Monday to all but about 1,900 of the roughly 31,000 customers who lost electricity when a strong coastal storm swept across Maine in the morning.

The storm arrived overnight Sunday, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 mph. The storm tapered off in most areas, though snow showers were expected to linger in the mountains.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties until noon Monday. Splashover, beach erosion and minor coastal flooded were expected Monday morning, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of 35-45 mph were reported across the southern coast early Monday morning, while gusts up to 60 mph were recorded in the midcoast region, the weather service said.

Central Maine Power reported a peak of 21,000 outages early Monday morning. The were only a few dozen outages as of 8 p.m., but Versant was still reporting 1,859 customers without power as of 8 p.m. Nearly all of the outages were reported in coastal towns.

Outages in Penobscot, Hancock and and Washington counties increased throughout the morning.

The weather service issued a flood warning for the Penobscot River, warning of minor flooding forecast in the Bangor area.