When will the most powerful winds hit Rochester? See storm timeline

Strong wind gusts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and could cause power outages throughout the Rochester region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Here's the timeline of the storm and when Rochester will see the strongest winds.The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York for Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Timeline of the storm in Rochester NY
The Weather Service on Tuesday shared a timeline of the storm and predicted maximum wind gusts for communities throughout western and central New York. Here's the breakdown locally with the peak gust time period in bold:
23 to 29 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Tuesday
36 mph between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday
46 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday
55 to 56 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday
46 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday
30 to 37 mph between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday
44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday
36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday
Timeline of the storm in Canandaigua, Ontario County NY
28 mph between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday
39 to 43 mph between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday
53 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday
61 to 62 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday
55 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday
41 mph between 3 and 6 a.m. Wednesday
32 to 35 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday.
44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday
36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday
Winds will continue to ramp up throughout the morning and into the evening reaching the Buffalo Metro by Noon, the Rochester Metro early this afternoon and then north central NY this evening. Expect wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph across the area. #nywx #wind pic.twitter.com/fNxf82aTd6
— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 9, 2024
