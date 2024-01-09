When will the most powerful winds hit Rochester? See storm timeline

Strong wind gusts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and could cause power outages throughout the Rochester region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Here's the timeline of the storm and when Rochester will see the strongest winds.The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York for Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Timeline of the storm in Rochester NY

The Weather Service on Tuesday shared a timeline of the storm and predicted maximum wind gusts for communities throughout western and central New York. Here's the breakdown locally with the peak gust time period in bold:

23 to 29 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Tuesday

36 mph between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday

46 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

55 to 56 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday

46 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday

30 to 37 mph between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday

44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday

36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday

Timeline of the storm in Canandaigua, Ontario County NY

28 mph between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday

39 to 43 mph between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday

53 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

61 to 62 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday

55 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday

41 mph between 3 and 6 a.m. Wednesday

32 to 35 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday

36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday

Winds will continue to ramp up throughout the morning and into the evening reaching the Buffalo Metro by Noon, the Rochester Metro early this afternoon and then north central NY this evening. Expect wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph across the area. #nywx #wind pic.twitter.com/fNxf82aTd6 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 9, 2024

