When will the most powerful winds hit Rochester? See storm timeline

Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Strong wind gusts are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and could cause power outages throughout the Rochester region, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Here's the timeline of the storm and when Rochester will see the strongest winds.The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning  throughout much of western and central New York for Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Timeline of the storm in Rochester NY

The Weather Service on Tuesday shared a timeline of the storm and predicted maximum wind gusts for communities throughout western and central New York. Here's the breakdown locally with the peak gust time period in bold:

  • 23 to 29 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Tuesday

  • 36 mph between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday

  • 46 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

  • 55 to 56 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday

  • 46 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday

  • 30 to 37 mph between 3 a.m. and noon Wednesday

  • 44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday

  • 36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday

Timeline of the storm in Canandaigua, Ontario County NY

  • 28 mph between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday

  • 39 to 43 mph between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday

  • 53 mph between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday

  • 61 to 62 mph between 6 p.m. and midnight Tuesday

  • 55 mph between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday

  • 41 mph between 3 and 6 a.m. Wednesday

  • 32 to 35 mph between 6 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

  • 44 to 46 mph between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday

  • 36 to 41 mph between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday

