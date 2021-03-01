Most pregnant women globally say they would get the COVID-19 vaccine, but American moms-to-be are hesitant

Andrea Michelson
·4 min read
pregnant covid vaccine
A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a pregnant woman at Clalit Health Services, in Tel Aviv on January 23, 2021. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

  • Most pregnant women and mothers said they would get a safe and free COVID-19 vaccine last fall.

  • Fewer women in the US, Russia, and Australia said they would get the vaccine.

  • Pregnant people may worry about harming their fetuses even if the vaccine has proven safe so far.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Pregnant people are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines in the US and are prioritized in certain states, but whether or not they get vaccinated has largely been left up to individual choice.

A survey of pregnant women and mothers of young children across the globe recently found that a majority would be willing to get a safe and free COVID-19 vaccine, although acceptance was lower in the US, Russia, and Australia.

The questionnaire went out to nearly 18,000 women in 16 countries last fall, back when such a vaccine was hypothetical, from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Their results were published today in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

Overall, 52% of pregnant respondents and 73% of non-pregnant mothers surveyed said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine themselves were it safe to use, free, and 90% effective at preventing infection. Of all women surveyed, 69% said they would vaccinate their children.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been safely administered to more than 20,000 pregnant women. Both shots had efficacy rates exceeding 90% in clinical trials, so the vaccines available in the US closely resemble the hypothetical vaccine described in the survey.

Vaccine acceptance was lowest in the US, Russia, and Australia

Some countries had higher vaccine acceptance than others in the fall survey, the researchers found.

In the US and Russia, less than 45% of pregnant respondents and less than 56% non-pregnant respondents said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine themselves. The researchers suspected this trend could be related to prevalent COVID-19 denial in the two countries.

Australia and New Zealand also had relatively low vaccine acceptance rates, but the researchers thought that was more likely connected to dwindling COVID-19 case counts - the pandemic simply posed less of a threat to Australians when the survey was conducted there.

Vaccine acceptance was highest among pregnant women and mothers of young children in India, the Philippines, Brazil, and Mexico, according to survey results.

Providers should listen to pregnant women's concerns before explaining the vaccine-supporting science

In general, those who felt reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine cited lack of confidence in the process, or fears that the vaccine development was rushed or politically motivated, as reasons for their hesitancy.

Pregnant people had additional concerns about how the vaccine might affect their developing fetus, the survey found.

Based on the way the COVID-19 vaccines work - they do not contain live viruses - the shots are unlikely to pose any harm to developing babies, experts have told Insider.

As for speed of the vaccine development process, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US' leading infectious disease expert, has repeatedly emphasized that the technology used for COVID-19 vaccines has been years in the making. "The process of the speed did not compromise, at all, safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity," Fauci said in a White House briefing in November. "It was a reflection of the extraordinary scientific advances in these types of vaccines which allowed us to do things in months that actually took years before. So I really want to settle that concern that people have about that."

Emily Adhikari, medical director of perinatal infectious diseases at Parkland Hospital in Texas, told Insider that physicians should listen to and validate these concerns while providing a clear message about vaccine safety.

"Pregnant women face additional challenges in weighing the benefits of protection against COVID-19 for themselves with the fear and guilt associated with making a decision that they perceive could harm the fetus," Adhikari, who was not affiliated with the survey, wrote in an email to Insider.

"These fears don't have to be based on science - and evidence is mounting that they aren't - to be real to a mother," she added.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • These Parents Just Lived Through a Baby-Switching Nightmare; Could It Happen to You?

    When you give birth in a hospital and the nurse offers to take your baby to the nursery to give you a bit of rest, it’s only natural to have a fleeting sense of anxiety that you might not get your baby back, that somehow, the unthinkable might happen, and the baby they bring back […]

  • Ava Phillippe Is Mom Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde' Era Twin in Her New Campaign Photos

    It’s no surprise that Hollywood’s celebrity children are a force to be reckoned with. We’ve seen North West’s painting, Blue Ivy’s beautiful voice, and even Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon’s modeling skills. Well, guess what? There may be a new celebrity model in the making. Reese Witherspoon has never shied away from sharing how similar she […]

  • How Gigi Hadid Kept Baby Khai Close to Her During Milan Fashion Week

    Gigi Hadid took Milan Fashion Week by storm and wrapped up the last day with a sweet and special jewelry piece that honored her daughter, Khai.

  • COVID-19 vaccines and pregnant women

    Answers to your latest coronavirus vaccine and health questions from Dr. Jen Ashton.

  • Welcoming Children Into My Polyamorous Family Was a Huge Decision, But It Brought Us a World of Love

    When we decided to get pregnant as not just two gay men, but three gay men, living in a polyamorous triad (me and my partners, Alan and Jeremy), everything became exponentially more complicated. We worried the most about whether our children could suffer any ill consequences of our decision to parent. We needed to go […]

  • Mother charged with attempted murder after newborn was found in Dorchester trash can

    Prosecutors say the newborn boy was inside two knotted plastic grocery bags when he was found in the trash cans.

  • Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

    Police in Sri Lanka said Monday they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away an evil spirit. The two suspects — the woman performing the exorcism and the girl's mother — appeared in court on Monday to hear charges over the girl's death, which occurred over the weekend in Delgoda, a small town about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo. According to police spokesperson Ajith Rohana, the mother believed her daughter had been possessed by a demon and took her to the home of the exorcist so a ritual could be performed to drive the spirit away.

  • Young woman distraught over older sister’s ‘messed up’ babysitting request: ‘Petty and manipulative’

    She may never speak to her big sister again now that she realizes how badly she's been taken advantage of.

  • Paris Hilton Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Massive Engagement Ring Engraved with a 'P'

    "It has a beautiful love story," the entrepreneur said of her emerald cut ring

  • 'My Heart Got Ripped Out': Florida Pet Shop Has 150 Birds Worth $75K Stolen

    A thief from the town of Davie in South Florida has stolen more than 150 birds allegedly worth around $75,000. The suspect broke into The Birdhouse pet store by cutting a hole in its roof, ABC 7 reports. ﻿ “My heart got ripped out… they take everything away from me, last 15 years I put my work,” the store's owner, Charlie Hong, told WPLG Local 10.

  • Restrictive dieting and over-exercising is causing women to lose their periods

    Menstrual cycle loss is a taboo consequence of getting lean, but it can also occur at higher body fat levels if you're stressed.

  • Here’s the Twitter explosion you missed last night when you were hiding from the internet

    The internet in the age of social media has taught us one lesson above all others: think twice before you post. There are a thousand unfortunate examples of people who failed to think about how their tweets could be misread, alternatively interpreted, or roundly criticized (remember Bean Dad?), and then spent untold amounts of time and energy doing damage control. This weekend, Twitter’s focus turned to the developer of a new site called Recipeasly, which promised to provide users “your favorite recipes without the ads or life stories.” The backlash came swiftly.

  • Mia Farrow Details How Woody Allen & Soon-Yi Previn’s Relationship Began in Her Home

    The second installment of the HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, which aired last night, showed that Mia Farrow and Woody Allen have very different views of how his relationship with her daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, began — starting with timeline details of whether the inappropriate relationship began while Previn was in high school or college. By […]

  • Gal Gadot And Husband Yaron Varsano Just Revealed They're Expecting Their Third Child

    The couple first met in 2006.

  • Chrissy Teigen Responds to Cruel Tweet She Uses Pregnancy Loss 'as a Means to Promote' Herself

    We all know Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to take off the gloves when it comes to people talking nonsense on her Twitter feed. The outspoken star has garnered a huge following for her relatable, down-to-earth, hilarious, and honest content, and when someone says something rude, she lets them know she’s not having it. When […]

  • 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan slams questions about her weight: 'It makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad'

    The Irish actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in Netflix's wildly popular Regency romance, took to Twitter to call out invasive questions about weight and ask that people "judge actors for their work and not their bodies."

  • James Charles denies allegations he 'groomed' a 16-year-old fan: 'What happened was not okay'

    The alleged victim, who goes by the name Redzai on TikTok, shared his story in a video. The post James Charles denies allegations he ‘groomed’ a 16-year-old fan appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'Working from home has made my pet allergies worse': 8 things you can do right now

    Are your pet allergies worse while working from home? You're not alone.

  • Jonah Hill's honest reveal about body image highlights that men suffer too

    Jonah Hill got real about his struggles with body image after a tabloid posted shirtless photos of him.

  • Anti-obesity messages in Covid pandemic could be fuelling eating disorders

    Anti-obesity messages resulting from the coronavirus crisis may be fuelling eating disorders, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned. Dr Agnes Ayton, who chairs the college's faculty of eating disorders, said: "Because of the lockdown, people's social networks and their social support systems have also reduced quite significantly. "A lot of public health messages have also been about weight loss and exercise during the pandemic, and that has been promoted by the Government because of the risk of obesity and serious Covid. But if you are a younger person worrying about your weight and shape, you're bombarded with these messages and think 'I should lose weight'." Dr Ayton said the virus crisis was likely to have fuelled anxiety among those with eating disorders, adding: "During the pandemic there's a lot of anxiety and a lot of uncertainty, and there has also been uncertainty about food. "People have been buying things that may last longer. Some of these foods – like pasta or biscuits – can be trigger food for people who are bingeing or who have bulimia." The psychiatrist said waiting times for eating disorder treatment had doubled in some areas after bed numbers were cut to allow more social distancing, warning that this was putting lives at risk. There are currently 455 adult inpatient beds for eating disorders in the UK and people can face long waits for a space, while some are sent miles from their homes. "Beds have been reduced in the pandemic due to infection control issues," Dr Ayton told the PA news agency. "The vast majority of NHS hospitals, particularly adult services, are all dilapidated buildings and very small rooms. "During the pandemic, we cannot run to the same level of capacity in hospitals but this means our list of people waiting for a bed has grown. The number of people referred for admission with severe eating disorders is a small proportion... but you're talking about people who are at really high risk of dying or at potential risk of dying." Before the pandemic, adult patients in Dr Ayton's region, which includes Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, would wait "three to four weeks depending on urgency for admission, but it's now more than two months". She added: "This is even [in patients] with an extremely low BMI [body mass index], and even with potentially life-threatening conditions. That puts an enormous pressure on everyone, so obviously on patients and the family but also staff, who want to help them. It is very, very stressful." Dr Ayton said NHS England has committed to investing in community services, "but we're talking about a very slow timescale".