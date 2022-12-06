25 Most Profitable Holiday Movies of All Time

Attila Dory/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

The holidays are a mixed bag when it comes to how we feel - for some people it's a time of cozy joy and togetherness with family; for others it's a time of stress and over expenditures. Either way, it's common for people to turn to comforts this time of year, and what is more comforting than a holiday movie?

According to psychologists, holiday movies provide a little bit of escapism and nostalgia. They often have "feel-good" outcomes where everyone comes away happy and gets what they want. It's easy to see why these movies are so popular. And while new holiday movies come out every year, often bringing in big bucks, some of the most profitable holiday movies are not even new.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine the most profitable holiday movies of all time. Using data from Box Office Mojo, Business Insider and Rotten Tomatoes to find out factors like the worldwide box-office gross and budget of the film, the movies are ranked by total profit.

No doubt, several of your favorites likely made the cut. Without further ado, here's a look at the most profitable holiday movies of all time.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

25. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

Year released: 1989

Worldwide box-office gross: $74.4 million

Budget: $27 million

Profit: $47.4 million

Profit percentage: 175.5%

Moviestore/Shutterstock

24. 'Arthur Christmas'

Year released: 2011

Worldwide box-office gross: $147.4 million

Budget: $100 million

Profit: $47.4 million

Profit percentage: 47.4%

Tracy Bennett/Dimension/Kobal/Shutterstock

23. 'Bad Santa'

Year released: 2003

Worldwide box-office gross: $76.5 million

Budget: $23 million

Profit: $53.5 million

Profit percentage: 232.6%

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS/Moviestore/Shutterstock

22. 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

Year released: 2018

Worldwide box-office gross: $174 million

Budget: $120 million

Profit: $54 million

Profit percentage: 45%

Universal/Blackmaled Prods/Sean Daniel Company/Kobal/Shutterstock

21. 'The Best Man Holiday'

Year released: 2013

Worldwide box-office gross: $72.8 million

Budget: $17 million

Profit: $55.8 million

Profit percentage: 328.5%

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

20. 'Office Christmas Party'

Year released: 2016

Worldwide box-office gross: $114.5 million

Budget: $45 million

Profit: $69.5 million

Profit percentage: 154.5%

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

19. 'Jingle All the Way'

Year released: 1996

Worldwide box-office gross: $129.8 million

Budget: $60 million

Profit: $69.8 million

Profit percentage: 116.4%

Moviestore/Shutterstock

18. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'

Year released: 1993

Worldwide box-office gross: $91.5 million

Budget: $18 million

Profit: $73.5 million

Profit percentage: 408.2%

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

17. 'Four Christmases'

Year released: 2008

Worldwide box-office gross: $164.1 million

Budget: $80 million

Profit: $84.1 million

Profit percentage: 105.1%

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

16. 'Last Christmas'

Year released: 2019

Worldwide box-office gross: $123.5 million

Budget: $25 million

Profit: $98.5 million

Profit percentage: 393.78%

Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney Prod/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

15. 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause'

Year released: 2006

Worldwide box-office gross: $110.8 million

Budget: $12 million

Profit: $98.8 million

Profit percentage: 823.1%

Moviestore/Shutterstock

14. 'A Bad Moms Christmas'

Year released: 2017

Worldwide box-office gross: $130.6 million

Budget: $28 million

Profit: $102.6 million

Profit percentage: 366.3%

Joseph Lederer/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

13. 'The Santa Clause 2'

Year released: 2002

Worldwide box-office gross: $172.9 million

Budget: $65 million

Profit: $107.9 million

Profit percentage: 165.9%

Paramount Pictures

12. 'Daddy's Home 2'

Year released: 2017

Worldwide box-office gross: $180.6 million

Budget: $69 million

Profit: $111.6 million

Profit percentage: 161.8%

Alberto Martin/EPA/Shutterstock

11. 'The Holiday'

Year released: 2006

Worldwide box-office gross: $205.9 million

Budget: $85 million

Profit: $120.9 million

Profit percentage: 142.2%

Moviestore/Shutterstock

10. 'A Christmas Carol'

Year released: 2009

Worldwide box-office gross: $325.3 million

Budget: $200 million

Profit: $125.3 million

Profit percentage: 62.6%

Castle Rock/Shangri-La/Kobal/Shutterstock

9. 'The Polar Express'

Year released: 2004

Worldwide box-office gross: $315.2 million

Budget: $165 million

Profit: $150.2 million

Profit percentage: 91%

Hollywood Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

8. 'While You Were Sleeping'

Year released: 1995

Worldwide box-office gross: $182.1 million

Budget: $17 million

Profit: $165.1 million

Profit percentage: 971%

Attila Dory/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

7. 'The Santa Clause'

Year released: 1994

Worldwide box-office gross: $190.5 million

Budget: $22 million

Profit: $168.5 million

Profit percentage: 766.1%

Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

6. 'Elf'

Year released: 2003

Worldwide box-office gross: $225.1 million

Budget: $33 million

Profit: $192.1 million

Profit percentage: 582.1%

Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock

5. 'Love Actually'

Year released: 2003

Worldwide box-office gross: $245.2 million

Budget: $40 million

Profit: $205.2 million

Profit percentage: 513%

Melinda Sue Gordon/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

Year released: 2000

Worldwide box-office gross: $345.8 million

Budget: $123 million

Profit: $222.8 million

Profit percentage: 181.2%

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

3. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

Year released: 1992

Worldwide box-office gross: $359 million

Budget: $28 million

Profit: $339 million

Profit percentage: 1182.1%

Illumination/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

2. 'Dr. Suess' The Grinch'

Year released: 2018

Worldwide box-office gross: $512.9 million

Budget: $75 million

Profit: $437.9 million

Profit percentage: 583.8%

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. 'Home Alone'

Year released: 1990

Worldwide box-office gross: $476.7 million

Budget: $18 million

Profit: $458.7 milion

Profit percentage: 2,548.3%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover the most profitable holiday movies of all time, GOBankingRates first looked at IMDb's "Top 25 Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies," Business Insider's "The 45 most successful Christmas movies of all time" and Rotten Tomatoes' "The Best Christmas Movies of All-Time" to get a base of holiday movies to select from. For each movie in this cumulative list, GOBankingRates used Box Office Mojo to find (1) the year each movie was released; (2) the total worldwide profit for the movie; (3) the budget for the movie; (4) total profit, by taking factor (2) and subtracting factor (3); and (5) the return on investment (%) that the movie made against its budget. Only factor (4) was taken into account during ranking. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 22, 2022.

