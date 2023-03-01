Most rape cases are ‘regretful sex’, former Met chief allegedly said

Steve House in uniform - Victoria Jones/PA

Sir Steve House, the former acting Met Commissioner, has been referred to the police watchdog over allegations that he described the bulk of rape complaints as being the result of “regretful sex”.

The comments were allegedly made during a meeting in January 2022 between senior officers and academics discussing a major review that was taking place into rape prosecutions.

Professor Betsy Stanko, an adviser appointed by the Home Office to conduct the review called Operation Soteria Bluestone, made the allegations relating to Sir Steve in an interview with Channel 4 News.

Following the claims, Sir Stephen – who is currently seconded to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) – was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by Scotland Yard.

Sir Steve, who was number two in the Met when the alleged comments were made in January 2022, has emphatically denied making the comments, saying he found the term “regretful sex” completely “abhorrent”.

He retired as a serving officer last year and is now seconded to the NPCC as a civilian employee, carrying out work on behalf of the Home Office.

Deputy Commissioner Lynne Owens said: “Having been made aware of an allegation that the comments were made by a senior Metropolitan Police officer, we are referring the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Professor Stanko said: “It felt as if he [Sir Stephen] was trying to minimise what the problem was, not taking it seriously. He used terms to describe – or a term to describe – what he thought the bulk of the rape complaints were, which was the term “regretful sex”.

She added: “The only way I understand the term regretful sex – and it was said by officers elsewhere, in the other forces that we visited and researched – it is something about the victim.

“Again, the victim is mistaken. That that fault line of forcible sex, which is rape, was not crossed because it must have been confusion. The problem was about confusion, not about the facts or the evidence that could have been collected if one was trying to investigate a rape.”

A source said Sir Steve completely denies the claims and is utterly distraught at the allegations.

In a statement, Sir Steve said: “I have dedicated over four decades of public service to protecting the public from predatory offenders.

“I categorically deny using the phrase ‘regretful sex’. These are not words I have ever used in relation to rape or sexual assault and the reason I am so certain that I did not say this is because I simply do not believe it; I find the phrase abhorrent.

“I find this characterisation of me to be deeply upsetting, and colleagues who know me know how untrue it is.”