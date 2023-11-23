Most recent data shows homes sold for less in Boone County. Here's August's median price

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Boone County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $282,359.

The median home sold for $273,125, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 3.3% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 6.9% at $273,125 compared to $255,625.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $280,299 median selling price in Boone County was down 7.5% in August from $303,125 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 6.3% from a median of $263,597.

Two condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 11 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 1% in sales price this August to a median of $187,500 from $185,625 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 4.2% from $180,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Boone County dropped by 52% since August 2022 from 358 to 172. All residential home sales totaled to $37.2 million.

In Missouri, homes sold at a median of $250,000 this August, up 3.1% from $242,525 in July. There were 3,321 recorded sales across the state this August, down 65.6% from 9,653 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Missouri decreased by 65.9% from $823.4 million in July to $280.5 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Missouri, 0.36% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 2.66% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Missouri increased by 2.5% from a median of $246,818 in July to $252,884 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 0.7% from $251,037.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 10% from a median of $212,000 in July to $190,728 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 5.7% from the median of $202,238 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

