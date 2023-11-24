Most recent data shows homes sold for more in Saline County. Here's August's median price

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Saline County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $162,500.

The median home sold for $204,462, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 25.8% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 17.8% at $204,462 compared to $173,548.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.cjonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $212,500 median selling price in Saline County was up 30.8% in August from $162,500 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 19.6% from a median of $177,727.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 34% in sales price this August to a median of $196,425 from $146,562 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 57.5% from $124,687. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Saline County dropped by 46% since August 2022 from 113 to 61. All residential home sales totaled to $7 million.

In Kansas, homes sold at a median of $250,000 this August, down 12.3% from $285,000 in July. There were 1,028 recorded sales across the state this August, down 76.1% from 4,297 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Kansas decreased by 73.3% from $725.8 million in July to $193.9 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Kansas, 1.36% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 2.79% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Kansas decreased by 12.8% from a median of $288,404 in July to $251,562 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 10.1% from $279,961.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 16.1% from a median of $233,984 in July to $196,425 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.2% from the median of $196,062 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Saline County's median home selling price rose in August 2023