Most recent median home sales in Sheboygan County down at $225,000

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Sheboygan County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $264,000.

The median home sold for $225,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 14.8% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was up 18.4% at $225,000 compared to $190,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.jsonline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $225,000 median selling price in Sheboygan County was down 15.1% in October from $265,000 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 17.2% from a median of $192,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 15.6% in sales price this October to a median of $190,000 from $225,000 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 12.9% from $168,250. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this October.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Sheboygan County dropped by 24.1% since October 2022 from 137 to 104. All residential home sales totaled to $25.9 million.

In Wisconsin, homes sold at a median of $265,000 this October, down 3.6% from $275,000 in September. There were 4,445 recorded sales across the state this October, down 6.3% from 4,742 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Wisconsin decreased by 11.4% from $1.6 billion in September to $1.4 billion this October.

Out of all residential home sales in Wisconsin, 1.1% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, down from 2.49% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Wisconsin decreased by 1.8% from a median of $280,000 in September to $275,000 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.8% from $260,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 8% from a median of $249,900 in September to $229,950 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 4.2% from the median of $240,000 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Most recent median home sales in Sheboygan County down at $225,000