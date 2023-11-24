Most recent median home sales in Hillsdale County down at $90,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Hillsdale County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $180,000.

The median home sold for $90,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 50% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was down 46.8% at $90,000 compared to $169,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.hillsdale.net.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $90,000 median selling price in Hillsdale County was down 50.7% in August from $182,500 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 46.8% from a median of $169,000.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Hillsdale County dropped by 94% since August 2022 from 83 to 5. All residential home sales totaled to $627,000.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $229,616 this August, down 4% from $239,127 in July. There were 2,652 recorded sales across the state this August, down 82.3% from 15,013 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan decreased by 73.3% from $2.7 billion in July to $731.1 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.47% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 1.4% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 4.3% from a median of $230,000 in July to $220,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was slightly down from $220,022.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 7.8% from a median of $276,500 in July to $298,000 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 8.4% from the median of $274,883 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

