Most recent median home sales in Norfolk County up slightly at $717,500

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Norfolk County saw houses sell for slightly higher than the previous month's median sale price of $710,882.

The median home sold for $717,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 0.9% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 7.1% at $717,500 compared to $669,750.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $740,733 median selling price in Norfolk County was down 1.6% in August from $753,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 3.6% from a median of $715,000.

Twenty-five condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 180 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 15% in sales price this August to a median of $690,000 from $599,950 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 48.4% from $465,000. Nine homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 27 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Norfolk County dropped by 86.2% since August 2022 from 903 to 125. All residential home sales totaled to $116 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $595,000 this August, up 0.4% from $592,916 in July. There were 1,097 recorded sales across the state this August, down 86.5% from 8,103 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 82.1% from $4.5 billion in July to $809.2 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 16.59% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 15.24% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts increased by 1.6% from a median of $610,360 in July to $620,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 8.8% from $569,992.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 7.5% from a median of $540,000 in July to $499,500 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.9% from the median of $495,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

