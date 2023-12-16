Most recent median home sales in Shawnee County up at $192,828

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Shawnee County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $191,000.

The median home sold for $192,828, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means September, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 1% from August.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 6.1% at $192,828 compared to $181,682.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $194,375 median selling price in Shawnee County was down 2.6% in September from $199,500 the month prior. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 5.8% from a median of $183,750.

No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 48.8% in sales price this September to a median of $80,437 from $157,150 in August. Compared to September 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 18.8% from $99,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this September.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Shawnee County dropped by 10.9% since September 2022 from 348 to 310. All residential home sales totaled to $37.3 million.

In Kansas, homes sold at a median of $268,692 this September, a slight increase from $268,635 in August. There were 3,084 recorded sales across the state this September, down 7.6% from 3,338 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Kansas decreased by 15.5% from $700.9 million in August to $592 million this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Kansas, 0.97% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, down from 1.65% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Kansas decreased by 0.1% from a median of $272,884 in August to $272,719 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 0.8% from $275,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 3.6% from a median of $196,425 in August to $189,375 this September. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 8.2% from the median of $206,250 in September 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

