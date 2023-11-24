Most recent median home sales in Tippecanoe County down at $260,108

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tippecanoe County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $280,767.

The median home sold for $260,108, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.4% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 16.6% at $260,108 compared to $223,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.jconline.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $257,842 median selling price in Tippecanoe County was down 9% in August from $283,437 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 12.1% from a median of $230,000.

One condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 532.9% in sales price this August to a median of $1,562,500 from $246,875 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 800.6% from $173,500. Three homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Tippecanoe County dropped by 58.1% since August 2022 from 315 to 132. All residential home sales totaled to $27.2 million.

In Indiana, homes sold at a median of $242,561 this August, down 2.3% from $248,311 in July. There were 3,994 recorded sales across the state this August, down 70.6% from 13,561 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Indiana decreased by 62.1% from $1.9 billion in July to $717 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Indiana, 1.48% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 1.16% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Indiana decreased by 2.1% from a median of $248,997 in July to $243,806 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 6.8% from $228,308.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 12.7% from a median of $231,963 in July to $202,493 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 2.2% from the median of $207,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

