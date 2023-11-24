Most recent median home sales in Chittenden County down at $445,000

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Chittenden County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $493,500.

The median home sold for $445,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 9.8% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 4.7% at $445,000 compared to $425,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.burlingtonfreepress.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $522,500 median selling price in Chittenden County was down 5.3% in August from $552,000 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 4.7% from a median of $499,000.

One condominium or townhouse sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to eight recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 4.5% in sales price this August to a median of $370,000 from $387,500 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 6.5% from $347,500. One homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Chittenden County dropped by 67.4% since August 2022 from 218 to 71. All residential home sales totaled to $36.9 million.

In Vermont, homes sold at a median of $377,750 this August, down 5.3% from $399,000 in July. There were 216 recorded sales across the state this August, down 69.9% from 717 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Vermont decreased by 56.4% from $217.8 million in July to $95 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Vermont, 3.7% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, down from 4.04% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Vermont decreased by 1% from a median of $409,000 in July to $405,000 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 15.7% from $350,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 10.8% from a median of $349,900 in July to $312,000 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 0.5% from the median of $313,500 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Most recent median home sales in Chittenden County down at $445,000