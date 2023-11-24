Most recent median home sales in Delaware County up at $175,812

Newly released data for August shows that potential buyers and sellers in Delaware County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $147,828.

The median home sold for $175,812, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means August, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 18.9% from July.

Compared to August 2022, the median home sale price was up 11.7% at $175,812 compared to $157,343.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.thestarpress.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $175,812 median selling price in Delaware County was up 18.2% in August from $148,755 the month prior. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 10.8% from a median of $158,716.

Two condominiums or townhouses sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in August 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 79.9% in sales price this August to a median of $150,562 from $83,673 in July. Compared to August 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was up 50.6% from $100,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this August.

In August, the number of recorded sales in Delaware County dropped by 59% since August 2022 from 327 to 134. All residential home sales totaled to $16.1 million.

In Indiana, homes sold at a median of $242,561 this August, down 2.3% from $248,311 in July. There were 3,994 recorded sales across the state this August, down 70.6% from 13,561 recorded sales in August 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Indiana decreased by 62.1% from $1.9 billion in July to $717 million this August.

Out of all residential home sales in Indiana, 1.48% of homes sold for at least $1 million in August, up from 1.16% in August 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Indiana decreased by 2.1% from a median of $248,997 in July to $243,806 in August. Since August 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 6.8% from $228,308.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 12.7% from a median of $231,963 in July to $202,493 this August. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 2.2% from the median of $207,000 in August 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Most recent median home sales in Delaware County up at $175,812