Most recent median home sales in Dona Ana County down at $259,532

Newly released data for October shows that potential buyers and sellers in Dona Ana County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $296,656.

The median home sold for $259,532, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means October, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 12.5% from September.

Compared to October 2022, the median home sale price was down 15.1% at $259,532 compared to $305,611.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.lcsun-news.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $262,355 median selling price in Dona Ana County was down 16% in October from $312,500 the month prior. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 14.9% from a median of $308,394.

Five single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 39 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in October 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 2.7% in sales price this October to a median of $219,558 from $213,750 in September. Compared to October 2022, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes was down 4.1% from $228,992. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more this October.

In October, the number of recorded sales in Dona Ana County dropped by 34.5% since October 2022 from 400 to 262. All residential home sales totaled to $47 million.

In New Mexico, homes sold at a median of $285,000 this October, down 8.9% from $312,738 in September. There were 2,477 recorded sales across the state this October, down 51.4% from 5,092 recorded sales in October 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New Mexico decreased by 16.5% from $384.8 million in September to $321.2 million this October.

Out of all residential home sales in New Mexico, 1.13% of homes sold for at least $1 million in October, down from 1.28% in October 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across New Mexico decreased by 9.3% from a median of $320,625 in September to $290,752 in October. Since October 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 6.5% from $310,934.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 1.7% from a median of $264,396 in September to $260,000 this October. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1.2% from the median of $256,953 in October 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

